GIG GUIDE: See who’s singing out this weekend
MUSIC-lovers from across the region have their pick of an array of live and local musicians to kick back and listen to as they wind down the working week.
Here is a list of some of the acts playing around Bundy this weekend:
TODAY
Rock and Roll Boys
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Dave Stygall
Rick’s At Bargara
TOMORROW
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Carols By Candlelight
Bundaberg Recreational Precinct
Old Bones
Burnett Bowls Club
Rock and Roll Boys
Brothers Sports Club
The Wild Sauce
The Waves
Rod Bryant
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Abby Skye and The Bat Man
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Jade Holland
Sugarland Tavern
Derek F. Smith
The Metro Hotel
Ella Mars
Riverfeast
Matthew Barker
The Club Hotel
Barlight
The Melbourne Hotel
SATURDAY
The Old 45s
Brothers Sports Club
Brass Monkeys
The Waves
Frost Bite
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Dave Stygall
Rick’s At Bargara
Mason Rack Band
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Abby Skye and The Bat Man
The Club Hotel
Derek F. Smith
The Melbourne Hotel
Wal Neilsen
Sugarland Tavern
2 Shades Of Grey – Neil Wenck and Kel Pearson
Young Australian Hotel
SUNDAY
Alex
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Dean Sauer aka Deano
The Lighthouse Hotel
Gypsy Lane
Bucca Hotel
Got a gig coming up? Email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au