GIG GUIDE: See who’s singing out this weekend

Blessing of the Fleet 2019 - Derek F. Smith performed during the event.

MUSIC-lovers from across the region have their pick of an array of live and local musicians to kick back and listen to as they wind down the working week.

Here is a list of some of the acts playing around Bundy this weekend:

TODAY

Rock and Roll Boys

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Dave Stygall

Rick’s At Bargara

TOMORROW

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Carols By Candlelight

Bundaberg Recreational Precinct

Old Bones

Burnett Bowls Club

Rock and Roll Boys

Brothers Sports Club

The Wild Sauce

The Waves

Rod Bryant

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Abby Skye and The Bat Man

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Jade Holland

Sugarland Tavern

Derek F. Smith

The Metro Hotel

Ella Mars

Riverfeast

Matthew Barker

The Club Hotel

Barlight

The Melbourne Hotel

SATURDAY

The Old 45s

Brothers Sports Club

Brass Monkeys

The Waves

Frost Bite

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Dave Stygall

Rick’s At Bargara

Mason Rack Band

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Abby Skye and The Bat Man

The Club Hotel

Derek F. Smith

The Melbourne Hotel

Wal Neilsen

Sugarland Tavern

2 Shades Of Grey – Neil Wenck and Kel Pearson

Young Australian Hotel

SUNDAY

Alex

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Dean Sauer aka Deano

The Lighthouse Hotel

Gypsy Lane

Bucca Hotel

Got a gig coming up? Email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au