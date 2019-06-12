GIG GUIDE: See who's playing in the region
TODAY
Matt Barker
The Waves
XRoads
Brothers Sports Club
TOMORROW
Sonic Playground
The Waves
Dean Sauer
Lighthouse Hotel
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Old Bones
Burnett Bowls Club
DJ James Hill
The Queenslander
Matthew Barker
Sugarland Tavern
2nd Nature
Railway Hotel
Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
Bevan Spiers
Sandhills Sports Club
One Word
Spotted Dog Tavern
Tahli Thomas
The Metro Hotel
SATURDAY
2nd Nature
The Waves
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Graeme Connors
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Smooth Velvet
The Club Hotel
Bevan Spiers
Sugarland Tavern
Neil Wenck & Kel Pearson
Young Australian Hotel
Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
One Word
Spotted Dog Tavern
Coldeed
Club Central
Tahli Thomas
The Metro Hotel
Matt Barker
The Metro Hotel
SUNDAY
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Dean Sauer
Lighthouse Hotel
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Todd Keightley
Bucca Hotel
Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
Derek F Smith
Mt Perry Grand Hotel
WEDNESDAY
JUST ROCK
Avenell Heights Hall
Ana
Bundy Services Club