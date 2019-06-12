Menu
GIG GUIDE: See who's playing in the region

Mikayla Haupt
by
12th Jun 2019 6:46 PM

TODAY

Matt Barker

The Waves

XRoads

Brothers Sports Club

TOMORROW

Sonic Playground

The Waves

Dean Sauer

Lighthouse Hotel

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Old Bones

Burnett Bowls Club

DJ James Hill

The Queenslander

Matthew Barker

Sugarland Tavern

2nd Nature

Railway Hotel

Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

Bevan Spiers

Sandhills Sports Club

One Word

Spotted Dog Tavern

Tahli Thomas

The Metro Hotel

SATURDAY

2nd Nature

The Waves

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Graeme Connors

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Smooth Velvet

The Club Hotel

Bevan Spiers

Sugarland Tavern

Neil Wenck & Kel Pearson

Young Australian Hotel

Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

One Word

Spotted Dog Tavern

Coldeed

Club Central

Tahli Thomas

The Metro Hotel

Matt Barker

The Metro Hotel

SUNDAY

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Dean Sauer

Lighthouse Hotel

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Todd Keightley

Bucca Hotel

Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

Derek F Smith

Mt Perry Grand Hotel

WEDNESDAY

JUST ROCK

Avenell Heights Hall

Ana

Bundy Services Club

