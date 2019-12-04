GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in the region this weekend
THERE’S no shortage of live entertainment set to amp up this weekend - here is a list of some of the gigs on:
TODAY
Kodey Brims
The Waves
Xroads
Brothers Sports Club
PAGEANT OF LIGHTS 2019:
Bundaberg Municipal Band, Bundaberg Dance Academy, Vocal Affinity and Rhythms of the Reef.
Bundaberg CBD
8 Ball Aitken
Oodies Cafe
TOMORROW
Braydon Symes
Burnett Bowls Club
Gandhi & the Ghosts
The Waves
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Liana McKay
Sugarland Tavern
Matthew Barker
The Metro Hotel
Todd Keightley
Riverfeast
SATURDAY
Bones & Co
The Brewhouse
Matt Barker
The Waves
Gandhi & the Ghosts
The Waves
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Matthew Munro and Barlight
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase - Bundaberg
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Savage
Club Central
Mark Lavender
Young Australian Hotel
Miss Lee
East End Hotel
SUNDAY
Pete O’Brien
The Waves
Alex
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Dreams Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks Show
Sugarland Tavern
Got a gig coming up? Send details to editorial@news-mail.com.au