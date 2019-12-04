Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Lavender on stage at the Burnett Heads Music Festival.
Mark Lavender on stage at the Burnett Heads Music Festival.
News

GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in the region this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
4th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S no shortage of live entertainment set to amp up this weekend - here is a list of some of the gigs on:

TODAY

Kodey Brims

The Waves

Xroads

Brothers Sports Club

PAGEANT OF LIGHTS 2019:

Bundaberg Municipal Band, Bundaberg Dance Academy, Vocal Affinity and Rhythms of the Reef.

Bundaberg CBD

8 Ball Aitken

Oodies Cafe

TOMORROW

Braydon Symes

Burnett Bowls Club

Gandhi & the Ghosts

The Waves

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Liana McKay

Sugarland Tavern

Matthew Barker

The Metro Hotel

Todd Keightley

Riverfeast

SATURDAY

Bones & Co

The Brewhouse

Matt Barker

The Waves

Gandhi & the Ghosts

The Waves

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Matthew Munro and Barlight

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase - Bundaberg

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Savage

Club Central

Mark Lavender

Young Australian Hotel

Miss Lee

East End Hotel

SUNDAY

Pete O’Brien

The Waves

Alex

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Dreams Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks Show

Sugarland Tavern

Got a gig coming up? Send details to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denies threatening Bundy Optus staff with syringe

        premium_icon Man denies threatening Bundy Optus staff with syringe

        News A MAN has been granted bail after denying he threatened staff at a telecommunication’s store with a syringe.

        UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington