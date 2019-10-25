Menu
The Viper Creek Band
News

GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in the region this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
IF YOU’RE looking to enjoy some live music this weekend, there’s no shortage of local music around the region.

Here is a list of some of the gigs coming up:

Today

Shelly Waters

Bundy Services Club

Mark Lavender

Sandhills Sports Club

Dave Stygal

Rick’s at Bargara

Forbidden Road

The Waves

Rod Bryant

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Billy Guy

Burnett Bowls Club

Rock the Lighthouse featuring Viper Creek Band (pictured) , Col Finley, Dennis Sisters, Shanon Watkins, Good Will Remedy, Will Day, Matthew Munro, Matthew Barker, Bones & Co, Jamelia Barnes, Braydon Symes (guitar), Keely Sliwka (guitar), Jorjah Saunders, Will Gray (guitar), Pilotlight Productions, Mr Percival, Burnett Heads State School Choir, Bundaberg & District State Schools Mass Choir, Kolan South State School Corps of Drums, Jo Carr Singing Students

The Lighthouse Hotel

Sonic Playground

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Ella Mars

Riverfeast

Doug Edwards

The Queenslander

Bridget O’Shannessy

Sugarland Tavern

Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

Barlight

Railway Hotel

Phoebe Jay

Isis Club

Tomorrow

Shelly Waters

Bundy Services Club

Dave Stygal

Bargara Markets at the Uniting Church

Dave Stygal

Rick’s at Bargara

Forbidden Road

The Waves

Tony Spruce

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Smooth Velvet

The Club Hotel

Brendan Egan

Sugarland Tavern

DJ Vinc3nt

The Club Hotel

Mark Lavender

Young Australian Hotel

Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

Sunday

Shelly Waters

Bundy Services Club

The Other Bloke

The Waves

Bundaberg Symphony Orchestra

Shalom College

Pub Rock Choir

East End Hotel

Derek F. Smith

The Club Hotel

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Wednesday

Just Rock Bundaberg

Avenell Heights Hall

