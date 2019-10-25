GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in the region this weekend
IF YOU’RE looking to enjoy some live music this weekend, there’s no shortage of local music around the region.
Here is a list of some of the gigs coming up:
Today
Shelly Waters
Bundy Services Club
Mark Lavender
Sandhills Sports Club
Dave Stygal
Rick’s at Bargara
Forbidden Road
The Waves
Rod Bryant
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Billy Guy
Burnett Bowls Club
Rock the Lighthouse featuring Viper Creek Band (pictured) , Col Finley, Dennis Sisters, Shanon Watkins, Good Will Remedy, Will Day, Matthew Munro, Matthew Barker, Bones & Co, Jamelia Barnes, Braydon Symes (guitar), Keely Sliwka (guitar), Jorjah Saunders, Will Gray (guitar), Pilotlight Productions, Mr Percival, Burnett Heads State School Choir, Bundaberg & District State Schools Mass Choir, Kolan South State School Corps of Drums, Jo Carr Singing Students
The Lighthouse Hotel
Sonic Playground
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Ella Mars
Riverfeast
Doug Edwards
The Queenslander
Bridget O’Shannessy
Sugarland Tavern
Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
Barlight
Railway Hotel
Phoebe Jay
Isis Club
Tomorrow
Shelly Waters
Bundy Services Club
Dave Stygal
Bargara Markets at the Uniting Church
Dave Stygal
Rick’s at Bargara
Forbidden Road
The Waves
Tony Spruce
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Smooth Velvet
The Club Hotel
Brendan Egan
Sugarland Tavern
DJ Vinc3nt
The Club Hotel
Mark Lavender
Young Australian Hotel
Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
Sunday
Shelly Waters
Bundy Services Club
The Other Bloke
The Waves
Bundaberg Symphony Orchestra
Shalom College
Pub Rock Choir
East End Hotel
Derek F. Smith
The Club Hotel
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Wednesday
Just Rock Bundaberg
Avenell Heights Hall