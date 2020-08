Mark Lavender is playing at The Waves this weekend.

LOOKING to enjoy some live music this week?

Here’s a list of some of the local artists taking the stage

Thursday

Sam Maddison at The Waves

Friday

Abby Skye and the Batman at the South Kolan Hotel

Matthew Barker at the Sugarland Tavern

Saturday

Tahli Thomas at The Metro Hotel

Nathan Bedford at the Sugarland Tavern

Sunday

Mark Lavender at The Waves

Todd Keightley at the Bucca Hotel