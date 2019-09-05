Menu
Matthew Munro performing at the festival.
GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in Bundy and surrounds

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Sep 2019 9:47 AM
HERE is a list of some of the musicians taking the stage in Bundaberg throughout the weekend.

TODAY

Derek F. Smith

The Waves

Kenny & Retro Rockers

Brothers Sports Club

Hayley Marsten

Oodies Cafe

TOMORROW

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

Baz Tones

Sandhill’s Sport Club

D’Fine

The Waves

Crossover

Brothers Sports Club

Abby Skye & The Batman

The Queensland

Matthew Munro

Sugarland Tavern

Tracy Coster

Railway Hotel

Steff Maree

The Metro Hotel

Mark Lavender

Riverfeast

Derek F. Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

Brendan Egan

The Club Hotel

Phoebe Jay

Isis Club

SATURDAY

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

D’Fine

The Waves

Crossover

Brothers Sports Club

Miss Lee

The Brewhouse

Hayley Wheeler

The Ability Ball Bundaberg

John Williamson

Moncrieff

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

Matt Barker

The Metro Hotel

Derek F. Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

Abby Skye & The Batman

The Club Hotel

Matt Black

Young Australian Hotel

Brendan Egan

The Club Hotel

Phoebe Jay

Ulton Race Day

SUNDAY

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

Brendan Egan

Lighthouse Hotel

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Derek F. Smith

Bucca Hotel

Mark Lavender

The Waves

WEDNESDAY

Just Rock Bundaberg

Avenell Heights Hall

Send your gig details to
editorial@news-mail.com.au

bundaberg entertainment gig guide live music what's on
Bundaberg News Mail

