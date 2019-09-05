GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing in Bundy and surrounds
HERE is a list of some of the musicians taking the stage in Bundaberg throughout the weekend.
TODAY
Derek F. Smith
The Waves
Kenny & Retro Rockers
Brothers Sports Club
Hayley Marsten
Oodies Cafe
TOMORROW
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
Baz Tones
Sandhill’s Sport Club
D’Fine
The Waves
Crossover
Brothers Sports Club
Abby Skye & The Batman
The Queensland
Matthew Munro
Sugarland Tavern
Tracy Coster
Railway Hotel
Steff Maree
The Metro Hotel
Mark Lavender
Riverfeast
Derek F. Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
Brendan Egan
The Club Hotel
Phoebe Jay
Isis Club
SATURDAY
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
D’Fine
The Waves
Crossover
Brothers Sports Club
Miss Lee
The Brewhouse
Hayley Wheeler
The Ability Ball Bundaberg
John Williamson
Moncrieff
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Matt Barker
The Metro Hotel
Derek F. Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
Abby Skye & The Batman
The Club Hotel
Matt Black
Young Australian Hotel
Brendan Egan
The Club Hotel
Phoebe Jay
Ulton Race Day
SUNDAY
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
Brendan Egan
Lighthouse Hotel
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Derek F. Smith
Bucca Hotel
Mark Lavender
The Waves
WEDNESDAY
Just Rock Bundaberg
Avenell Heights Hall
Send your gig details to
editorial@news-mail.com.au