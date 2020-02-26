GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing around the region this weekend

IF YOU’RE looking to enjoy some live and local music this weekend, there’s no shortage between Woodgate and Agnes Water this weekend.

Here is a list of some of the acts taking the stage:

TOMORROW (Thursday)

Matt Barker

The Waves

Long Gone Daddy’s

Brothers Sports Club

FRIDAY

Dean Sauer

Spotted Dog Tavern

One for the Road

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Brian Bedford

Burnett Bowls Club

Sonic Playground

The Waves

Long Gone Daddy’s

Brothers Sports Club

Matthew Barker

Sugarland Tavern

Matt Fasso

Riverfeast

Todd Keightley

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Matt Munro

The Metro Hotel

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Colleen Peterson

Sandhills Sports Club

Bevan Spiers

Isis Club

Mark Lavender

Woodgate Club

SATURDAY

Spargo Bros

Spotted Dog Tavern

Barry Franklin

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Sonic Playground

The Waves

Knee Deep

Brothers Sports Club

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

Tahli Thomas

The Metro Hotel

Quiet Carolina

Agnes Water Tavern

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Colleen Peterson

Sandhills Sports Club

SUNDAY

One for the Rock

The Waves

Alex

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Todd Keightley

Grunske’s By The River

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

If you have a gig coming up, email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au to feature in the weekly gig guide