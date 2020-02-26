GIG GUIDE: See who’s playing around the region this weekend
IF YOU’RE looking to enjoy some live and local music this weekend, there’s no shortage between Woodgate and Agnes Water this weekend.
Here is a list of some of the acts taking the stage:
TOMORROW (Thursday)
Matt Barker
The Waves
Long Gone Daddy’s
Brothers Sports Club
FRIDAY
Dean Sauer
Spotted Dog Tavern
One for the Road
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Brian Bedford
Burnett Bowls Club
Sonic Playground
The Waves
Long Gone Daddy’s
Brothers Sports Club
Matthew Barker
Sugarland Tavern
Matt Fasso
Riverfeast
Todd Keightley
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Matt Munro
The Metro Hotel
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
Colleen Peterson
Sandhills Sports Club
Bevan Spiers
Isis Club
Mark Lavender
Woodgate Club
SATURDAY
Spargo Bros
Spotted Dog Tavern
Barry Franklin
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Sonic Playground
The Waves
Knee Deep
Brothers Sports Club
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Tahli Thomas
The Metro Hotel
Quiet Carolina
Agnes Water Tavern
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
Colleen Peterson
Sandhills Sports Club
SUNDAY
One for the Rock
The Waves
Alex
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Todd Keightley
Grunske’s By The River
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
If you have a gig coming up, email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au to feature in the weekly gig guide