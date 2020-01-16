GIG GUIDE: More than 30 artists performing around Bundy

A range of live music options are available in the region.

THERE’S no shortage of talent set to take the stage this weekend with just over 30 musicians performing in pubs and clubs across the Bundaberg region this weekend.

Check out the list below to see who is playing at each venue:

TODAY

Mirror Image

Brothers Sports Club

Bevan Spiers

The Waves

TOMORROW

Derek F. Smith

Riverfeast

Dave Graffin

Sugarland Tavern

Andre Viane

Bundy Services Club

Peter Sajko

Sandhills

Highway 65

Brothers Sports Club

The Electric Banana

The Waves

Billy Guy

Burnett bowls club

Chris Dingley

HSG at the Gardens

Sonic Playground

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Todd Keightley

Spotted Dog Tavern

Dean Sauer

Lighthouse Hotel Motel

Mark Lavender

Isis Club

SATURDAY

Bevan Spiers

Sugarland Tavern

Smooth Velvet

The Club Hotel

Andre Viane

Bundy Services Club

Knee Deep

Brothers Sports Club

Sonic Playground

The Waves

Barlight

Easts Sports Club

Todd Keightley

Spotted Dog Tavern

Liana McKay

The Metro Hotel Bundaberg

Hats On

Agnes Water Tavern

SUNDAY

Andre Viane

Bundy Services Club

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Todd Keightley

Bucca Hotel

Liana McKay

Lighthouse Hotel Motel

Pete OBrien, Scott Astill, Chris Dingley and Jorjah

Cafe 1928

If you have a gig coming up and would like to see it feature in the weekly gig guide, email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au