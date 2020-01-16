GIG GUIDE: More than 30 artists performing around Bundy
THERE’S no shortage of talent set to take the stage this weekend with just over 30 musicians performing in pubs and clubs across the Bundaberg region this weekend.
Check out the list below to see who is playing at each venue:
TODAY
Mirror Image
Brothers Sports Club
Bevan Spiers
The Waves
TOMORROW
Derek F. Smith
Riverfeast
Dave Graffin
Sugarland Tavern
Andre Viane
Bundy Services Club
Peter Sajko
Sandhills
Highway 65
Brothers Sports Club
The Electric Banana
The Waves
Billy Guy
Burnett bowls club
Chris Dingley
HSG at the Gardens
Sonic Playground
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Dean Sauer
Lighthouse Hotel Motel
Mark Lavender
Isis Club
SATURDAY
Bevan Spiers
Sugarland Tavern
Smooth Velvet
The Club Hotel
Andre Viane
Bundy Services Club
Knee Deep
Brothers Sports Club
Sonic Playground
The Waves
Barlight
Easts Sports Club
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Liana McKay
The Metro Hotel Bundaberg
Hats On
Agnes Water Tavern
SUNDAY
Andre Viane
Bundy Services Club
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Todd Keightley
Bucca Hotel
Liana McKay
Lighthouse Hotel Motel
Pete OBrien, Scott Astill, Chris Dingley and Jorjah
Cafe 1928
