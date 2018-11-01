GIG GUIDE: Live music in Bundy this week
TODAY
Old Skool
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Open Jam Session
The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel
TOMORROW
Mick Bazley
Burnett Bowls Club
Peter OBrien
East Bundaberg Sports Club
Old Skool
Brothers Sports Club
Toni
The Waves
Shades
The Waves
Pizza Party and Open Mic Night
Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery
Ariana Brogden
Sugarland Tavern
Rise Up at RiverFeast - Bundaberg High Taiko Drummers, Jo Carr Youth Singers, Yuwarr Dance Troupe, Hayley Wheeler, Keely Sliwka, Will Gray, Ella Marschke, Michaela George and more
RiverFeast
Steff Maree
The Railway Hotel
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
Tony Spruce
Sandhills Sports Club
Dean Sauer aka Deano
The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel
SATURDAY
Neil
East Bundaberg Sports Club
A2Z
Brothers Sports Club
Shades
The Waves
Bevan Spiers
The Brewhouse
Tahli Thomas
The Metro Hotel
Lonely Zephyr
The Club Hotel
Matthew Barker
Sugarland Tavern
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
SUNDAY
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
One for the Road
The Waves
Abby Skye & The Batman
The Club Hotel
Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
Mark Deviney
The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel
TUESDAY
Alex Williamson
Sugarland Tavern
WEDNESDAY
Just Rock
Avenell Heights Progress Hall
- The Gig Guide published in today's NewsMail incorrectly listed Mick Bazley at the wrong venue. He will perform at the Burnett Bowls Club tomorrow (Friday).