Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON STAGE: Catch Dean
ON STAGE: Catch Dean "Deano” Sauer at the Lighthouse Hotel tomorrow. Brian Cassidy
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Live music in Bundy this week

Mikayla Haupt
by
1st Nov 2018 6:38 PM

TODAY

Old Skool

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Open Jam Session

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

TOMORROW

Mick Bazley

Burnett Bowls Club

Peter OBrien

East Bundaberg Sports Club

Old Skool

Brothers Sports Club

Toni

The Waves

Shades

The Waves

Pizza Party and Open Mic Night

Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery

Ariana Brogden

Sugarland Tavern

Rise Up at RiverFeast - Bundaberg High Taiko Drummers, Jo Carr Youth Singers, Yuwarr Dance Troupe, Hayley Wheeler, Keely Sliwka, Will Gray, Ella Marschke, Michaela George and more

RiverFeast

Steff Maree

The Railway Hotel

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Tony Spruce

Sandhills Sports Club

Dean Sauer aka Deano

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

SATURDAY

Neil

East Bundaberg Sports Club

A2Z

Brothers Sports Club

Shades

The Waves

Bevan Spiers

The Brewhouse

Tahli Thomas

The Metro Hotel

Lonely Zephyr

The Club Hotel

Matthew Barker

Sugarland Tavern

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

SUNDAY

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

One for the Road

The Waves

Abby Skye & The Batman

The Club Hotel

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Mark Deviney

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

TUESDAY

Alex Williamson

Sugarland Tavern

WEDNESDAY

Just Rock

Avenell Heights Progress Hall

  • The Gig Guide published in today's NewsMail incorrectly listed Mick Bazley at the wrong venue. He will perform at the Burnett Bowls Club tomorrow (Friday).
bundaberg gig guide whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy mum now with angels after losing cancer battle

    premium_icon Bundy mum now with angels after losing cancer battle

    Health BUNDABERG mother Sally Weller passed away this morning after a battle with cancer.

    Beat the heat: Bundy in for another weekend scorcher

    Beat the heat: Bundy in for another weekend scorcher

    Weather Above average temperatures set to continue in region

    Halloween fun ends with teen in hospital

    Halloween fun ends with teen in hospital

    News A collision in Bargara ended with a car on it's roof.

    Local Partners