GIG GUIDE: Live music in Bundy this week

ON STAGE: Catch Dean "Deano” Sauer at the Lighthouse Hotel tomorrow. Brian Cassidy

TODAY

Old Skool

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Open Jam Session

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

TOMORROW

Mick Bazley

Burnett Bowls Club

Peter OBrien

East Bundaberg Sports Club

Old Skool

Brothers Sports Club

Toni

The Waves

Shades

The Waves

Pizza Party and Open Mic Night

Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery

Ariana Brogden

Sugarland Tavern

Rise Up at RiverFeast - Bundaberg High Taiko Drummers, Jo Carr Youth Singers, Yuwarr Dance Troupe, Hayley Wheeler, Keely Sliwka, Will Gray, Ella Marschke, Michaela George and more

RiverFeast

Steff Maree

The Railway Hotel

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Tony Spruce

Sandhills Sports Club

Dean Sauer aka Deano

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

SATURDAY

Neil

East Bundaberg Sports Club

A2Z

Brothers Sports Club

Shades

The Waves

Bevan Spiers

The Brewhouse

Tahli Thomas

The Metro Hotel

Lonely Zephyr

The Club Hotel

Matthew Barker

Sugarland Tavern

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

SUNDAY

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

One for the Road

The Waves

Abby Skye & The Batman

The Club Hotel

Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

Mark Deviney

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

TUESDAY

Alex Williamson

Sugarland Tavern

WEDNESDAY

Just Rock

Avenell Heights Progress Hall