GIG GUIDE: Live music across Bundy for the long weekend

Derek F. Smith will be playing at The Metro Hotel on Saturday.

Derek F. Smith will be playing at The Metro Hotel on Saturday.

LOOKING to enjoy some live music this weekend?

Here is a list of some of the gigs around the Bundaberg region:

TODAY

Liana McKay

The Waves

Barlight

Brothers Sports Club

TOMORROW

Ana

Bundy Services Club

Neil Wenck

Sandhill’s Sports Club

Dave Stygall

Rick’s at Bargara

Peter Sajko

Burnett Bowls Club

Dean Sauer

Lighthouse Hotel

Bones & Co

The Isis Bowls Club

Peter O’Brien

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

2nd Nature

The Waves

Knee Deep

Brothers Sports Club

Matt Black

Sugarland Tavern

Gypsy-Lane

Riverfeast

Michael Waugh and Scott Cook

Oodies Cafe

Abby Skye and The Batman

The Queenslander

Matthew Barker

The Metro Hotel

Matthew Munro

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Barlight

Melbourne Hotel

SATURDAY

Ana

Bundy Services Club

Clinton Honor

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Dave Stygall

Rick’s at Bargara

2nd Nature

The Waves

A2Z

Brothers Sports Club

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

DJ Vincent

The Queenslander

Derek F. Smith

The Metro Hotel

Matt Black

Young Ausrtalian Hotel

Fretless

Bucca Hotel

Derek F. Smith

Brewhouse

Abby Skye & The Batman

The Club Hotel

SUNDAY

Ana

Bundy Services Club

Dave Stygall

Shalom Markets

Mark Lavender

Lighthouse Hotel

One for the Road

The Waves

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Runaway Sunday

The Queenslander

Shaun Diver

Bucca Hotel

Sonic Playground

Bucca Hotel

Abby Skye

The Club Hotel

Monday

Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Got a gig coming up? Send details to editorial@news-mail.com.au