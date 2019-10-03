GIG GUIDE: Live music across Bundy for the long weekend
LOOKING to enjoy some live music this weekend?
Here is a list of some of the gigs around the Bundaberg region:
TODAY
Liana McKay
The Waves
Barlight
Brothers Sports Club
TOMORROW
Ana
Bundy Services Club
Neil Wenck
Sandhill’s Sports Club
Dave Stygall
Rick’s at Bargara
Peter Sajko
Burnett Bowls Club
Dean Sauer
Lighthouse Hotel
Bones & Co
The Isis Bowls Club
Peter O’Brien
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
2nd Nature
The Waves
Knee Deep
Brothers Sports Club
Matt Black
Sugarland Tavern
Gypsy-Lane
Riverfeast
Michael Waugh and Scott Cook
Oodies Cafe
Abby Skye and The Batman
The Queenslander
Matthew Barker
The Metro Hotel
Matthew Munro
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Barlight
Melbourne Hotel
SATURDAY
Ana
Bundy Services Club
Clinton Honor
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Dave Stygall
Rick’s at Bargara
2nd Nature
The Waves
A2Z
Brothers Sports Club
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
DJ Vincent
The Queenslander
Derek F. Smith
The Metro Hotel
Matt Black
Young Ausrtalian Hotel
Fretless
Bucca Hotel
Derek F. Smith
Brewhouse
Abby Skye & The Batman
The Club Hotel
SUNDAY
Ana
Bundy Services Club
Dave Stygall
Shalom Markets
Mark Lavender
Lighthouse Hotel
One for the Road
The Waves
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Runaway Sunday
The Queenslander
Shaun Diver
Bucca Hotel
Sonic Playground
Bucca Hotel
Abby Skye
The Club Hotel
Monday
Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Got a gig coming up? Send details to editorial@news-mail.com.au