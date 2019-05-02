Gig guide for Bundy and the region
TODAY
Carizzma
Brother Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
TOMORROW
Deano
Spotted Dog Tavern
Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
The Wild Sauce
The Waves
Shelly Waters
Bundaberg East Sports Club
2EZ
Burnett Bowls Club
Dave Stygall
Viva Italian Restaurant
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
Baz Tones
Sandhills Sports Club
Brendan Egan
The Queenslander
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Spargo Brothers
South Kolan Hotel Motel
SATURDAY
One Word
Spotted Dog Tavern
Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
D'Fine
The Waves
Shelly Waters
Bundaberg East Sports Club
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
Pennies From Heaven
The Queenslander
Gandhi and the Ghosts
The Club Hotel
Gypsy Lane
The Brewhouse
Steff Maree
Sugarland Tavern
The 3 Wise Guys
Bucca Hotel
Purple Hills
Bucca Hotel
Sonic Playground
Bucca Hotel
SUNDAY
Bevan Spiers
Lighthouse Hotel
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
One for the Road
The Waves
Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
Neil Wenck
Bundy Services Club
Todd Keightley
Bucca Hotel
Liana Mckay
Bucca Hotel
Brass Monkeys
Bucca Hotel
MONDAY
Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Email your gig details to editorial@news-mail.com.au