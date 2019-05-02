Menu
No need to be bored in Bundy.
Whats On

Gig guide for Bundy and the region

Mikayla Haupt
by
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM
TODAY

Carizzma

Brother Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

TOMORROW

Deano

Spotted Dog Tavern

Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

The Wild Sauce

The Waves

Shelly Waters

Bundaberg East Sports Club

2EZ

Burnett Bowls Club

Dave Stygall

Viva Italian Restaurant

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

Baz Tones

Sandhills Sports Club

Brendan Egan

The Queenslander

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

Spargo Brothers

South Kolan Hotel Motel

SATURDAY

One Word

Spotted Dog Tavern

Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

D'Fine

The Waves

Shelly Waters

Bundaberg East Sports Club

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

Pennies From Heaven

The Queenslander

Gandhi and the Ghosts

The Club Hotel

Gypsy Lane

The Brewhouse

Steff Maree

Sugarland Tavern

The 3 Wise Guys

Bucca Hotel

Purple Hills

Bucca Hotel

Sonic Playground

Bucca Hotel

SUNDAY

Bevan Spiers

Lighthouse Hotel

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

One for the Road

The Waves

Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

Neil Wenck

Bundy Services Club

Todd Keightley

Bucca Hotel

Liana Mckay

Bucca Hotel

Brass Monkeys

Bucca Hotel

MONDAY

Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Email your gig details to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

