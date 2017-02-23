GIG GUIDE: February 23-March 1

TODAY
Todd Keightley
The Waves
Rock and Roll, 7.30pm
Burnett Bowls Club
Crossroads, 6.30pm
Brothers Sports Club
TOMORROW
Peter Knight, The SGs
The Waves
Little Evie, 6.30pm
Burnett Bowls Club
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Rockin Bodgies, 8pm
Brothers Sports Club
Rennie, 6pm
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Mick Bazley
RiverFeast
Jack Hardy
The Lighthouse Hotel
D' Fine
Sugarland Tavern
Steff Maree
The Metro Hotel
Matthew Barker
The Club Hotel
SATURDAY
The Pockets
The Waves
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Rockin Bodgies, 8pm
Brothers Sports Club
Debbie Robertson, 6pm
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Derek F Smith
The Metro Hotel
Matthew Barker Band
The Club Hotel
SUNDAY
Mark Lavender and Kathryn Coad
The Waves
Alex Peden, 6.30pm
Brothers Sports Club
Debbie Robertson, noon
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Family Fun Day
Sugarland Tavern
The Gig Guide was compiled with the help of Bundy Live