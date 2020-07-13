Gift of giving helps Bundy kids living with diabetes

GENEROUS GIFT: Bundaberg kids living with diabetes will be offered the opportunity to participate in an educational camp and build relationships with others, thanks to a generous donation.

CHILDREN living with type 1 Diabetes have received a generous gift, allowing Bundy kids to attend an educational camp and form relationships with others who are going through the same experience.

The special initiative was made possible when the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise decided to donate to Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS), following an inspiring presentation delivered by members of the local Paediatric Diabetes Camp team.

Club president Chris Foley said the presentation allowed Rotarians to discuss ways they could support the special cause and decided on the donation.

"Our club were able to hear about the fantastic work the Paediatric Diabetes Camp does for children who have the condition and it prompted us to make a donation so local children could benefit from attending the camp," Mr Foley said.

"In addition to our club supporting these children, the local interact club at St Luke's Bundaberg school fundraised and made a contribution to the cause."

Mr Foley said while this year's camps had been postponed as a result of COVID-19, the donation will allow five local children to attend the next one.

WBHHS clinical director of paediatrics Dr Judy Williams thanked the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise for their generous donation.

"It's a wonderful donation from the Rotarians that ensures our young people with type 1 diabetes can attend a camp where they meet other children with the condition and take part in fun and educational exercises," Dr Williams said.

"There are different programs for juniors and seniors where they get to share their own experiences, hear from their peers who are living with the condition, take part in physical activities and gain the knowledge and skills they need to manage the condition independently.

"Unfortunately, the risks involved with the COVID-19 pandemic led to the camp being cancelled this year, but we plan to honour the donation by supporting children to attend future camps."

Organised by Diabetes Queensland, more information about the Paediatric Diabetes Camps can be found here.