Gift-giver socks it to Batt with bin chicken reference

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has been given a quirky gift that references his maiden speech.

Among the cards, knick-knacks and emails of congratulations, Mr Batt received a pair of socks adorned with ibis, or bin chickens as they are known in Australia.

Mr Batt mentioned the bird, loved and loathed in equal measure, in his first parliamentary address last month, after winning the seat in November's election.

He said the opened the mail this week to find the cheeky socks and a little note that read: "We are all just bin chickens in life. Scratching around, trying to sort through the crap. But it's better than being a fancy rooster - all cocky one day, feather duster the next!”

"Words for me to live by!?!” Mr Batt wrote.

The MP also said he was grateful his maiden speech "has been so well received”.

In his maiden speech, the former councillor said, as well as being a food bowl, Bundaberg was also home to innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Manufacturing is alive and well,” Mr Batt said.

"The mechanical cane harvester and Jabiru aircraft were invented in Bundaberg,” he said.

"Bundaberg's favourite son, Bert Hinkler, built his first glider in Bundaberg.

"Bin chickens get a bad rap now, but few people know that it was the humble ibis that inspired our great aviator.”

Read David Batt's

maiden speech in full at

https://bit.ly/2v30b6o.