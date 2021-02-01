Menu
Hundreds headed to the track on Saturday for the first race day in Bundaberg for the year.
News

Giddy up: Race day sees biggest crowd since covid

Geordi Offord
1st Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content

While rain threatened to dampen the races, it didn’t stop hundreds heading along to Bundaberg’s first race day of the year on Saturday.

More than 500 people headed to the track for The Waves Sub Clubs Beach Party Races, the biggest crowd since covid restrictions were brought in.

The race day raised money for The Waves Rugby League, AFL and Fishing Clubs.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said it was great to see so many people attend.

“It was really good to see,” he said.

“Everyone was very well behaved and it was a nice day.

“It’s a good increase on what we’ve been used to, numbers were a bit down on last January but it is our biggest crowd since restricted racing.

“Now we’re looking forward to the Catholic School’s Race Day on March 13.”

Mr Rethamel said on of the big winners of the day was local trainer Laura Cronan who had a win in race five with the horse Gambit.

“Local trainer Laura Cronan had a fantastic win at the end,” he said.

After the success of the year’s first race day, all eyes will now be on the ever popular Catholic Schools Race Day in March.

“It’s always a very popular race day and now we have general admission back again that will be up again for sure,” he said.

“We may even have fashions on the field, but that will depend on Racing Queensland and social distancing, we still have to operate under covid guidelines.”

Bundaberg News Mail

