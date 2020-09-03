GIDDY UP: Back to the track for Bundy Cup

BACK TO THE TRACK: Keen racegoers will return to the Thabeban Race Track this weekend for the sold-out Bundy Cup. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

AFTER the success of the race day back in July, racegoers will be flocking back to the track the weekend for the Bundy Cup Race Day.

Tickets for the event sold out almost immediately.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said the Bundy Cup was their most popular racing event with crowd numbers reaching more than 1000 in the past, but only 200 will be allowed to hit the track this time.

"We're looking forward to the event - we put it back to September as it's usually in July, in hope covid restrictions may have been lifted somewhat," he said.

"We're going to forge ahead with a minimal crowd and hopefully we should have a good event."

The race day will consist of five races including the hotly contested Bundaberg Race Club Gold Open Cup, one of two feature races on the day.

"There will also be the race club's Lightning Open Handicap, that'll be hotly contested and there'll be a full field in those too," Mr Rethamel said.

"We've got horses from all around the district attending which is great."

Mr Rethamel said while it will be great to see people at the track, having to cap the numbers was frustrating.

"Bundaberg Cup is usually in excess of 1000 people, the Bundaberg Race Club only has seven opportunities a year to raise money to continue regional racing in the area and we're a not-for-profit club," he said.

"All the money we raise is through social racing events through things like bar sales.

"So it's a little frustrating we can only have 200 people there, it's nice that it sold out quick but it's a bit bittersweet."