GIDARJIL BOARDWALK: Jason Pascoe and Jayson Kokles explore the new walkway through the Wallace Creek nature trail at Burnett Heads.
Gidarjil’s port projects push on

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
19th Feb 2020 6:30 PM
INDIGENOUS trainees are expected to begin beautifying the Port of Bundaberg next month.

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman said materials and plants were currently being sourced in preparation for the project, which will be based near the office and sugar terminal.

It’s among the projects at the port contracted to Gidarjil Aboriginal Corporation, which is also progressing with the second stage of a nature trail mangrove boardwalk.

The boardwalk is being constructed from recycled plastic built to last in wetland environments, and will include signage of the native flora and fauna.

Gladstone Ports Corporation had contributed $6500 to the second stage of the project, which had also been supported by the Burnett Mary Regional Group as well as the Bundaberg Regional Council.

GPC’s spokeswoman said there will be another two boardwalks that will be built to complete the two kilometre nature trail. A suspension bridge across Wallace Creek was also a possibility.

