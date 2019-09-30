Gidarjil supports Milbi Festival

THE MILBI Festival was designed to be an inclusive celebration of indigenous art, culture and sea life.

But after elders from Taribelang called for a name change last week, the threat of division has emerged.

Gidarjil Development Corporation’s Dr Kerry Blackman said the Milbi Festival was a celebration for the entire region to enjoy and the term “milbi” was used to describe all species in the region, not just saltwater turtles.

“The Port Curtis and Coral Coast First Nations people is made up of four groups — the Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang, Taribelang and Byellee people,” Dr Blackman said.

“And some people would like to think they own a particular estate, but 17 families are recognised as native title holders in the region and they’re all made up from those four groups.”

“It doesn’t matter if the turtle swims up and turns up at 1770 or Gladstone or Mon Repo, the turtle is still called a milbi.”

Mr Blackman said the Gidajil Language Centre had partnered with the Bundaberg Regional Council and have played a big role in the festival.

“The Gidajil Language Centre operates with 50 other First Nation language groups and covers the region right out to Winton and down to Cherbourg,” Dr Blackman said.

“It’s about reviving and maintaining the language so this is well researched with a fully qualified linguist in tow.”

“The Gidajil Language Centre and the Milbi committee members would still like the four Traditional Owner groups to participate in the Milbi Festival.”

The Milbi story originates from a turtle that captured an Aboriginal boy (pickininee) to play with the young turtles, before being rescued by his father.

“The old father whacked the turtle on the back of the head,” the story reads.

“And there is a lump on the back of the turtles head still to this day.” Local artist Rachael Sarra, who is a proud Gooreng Gooreng woman carefully designed the festival’s artwork to symbolise all four indigenous groups, with the Milbi font representing water and waterbeds.

Gidajil arts development officer Nicky Bonney said this artwork was culturally responsive as the region’s First Nation groups were all taken into consideration during the planning stage and the Taribelang elders who disagreed were given the opportunity to comment but declined.

“The issue here is that the real Traditional Owner language must be respected. The Taribelang Bunda are the Traditional Owners of this Country, and the Gurang is a neighbouring tribe,”

Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation’s Byron Broome said.

“Bundaberg Council needs to understand that respect for Taribelang Bunda country and language is vital, and that bringing language from tribes outside of this Country in to name a festival is just not good enough.

“All are welcome in Taribelang Bunda Country, but they are not welcome to lay claim to this Country by imposing their language and customs on it.”