Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

Gidarjil Development Corporation’s chief executive Kerry Blackman said it had a new 20 year lease at the Port of Bundaberg.

The corporation’s chief executive Kerry Blackman said the renewal of the lease showed that Gladstone Ports Corporation had confidence in the indigenous enterprise’s training company Yalga-binbi Institute.

The lease would allow the enterprise to continue to use the Environmental and Marine Training Centre.

Port of Bundaberg’s manager Jason Pascoe acknowledged the local educational and training needs that the enterprise provided.

“The Gidarjil Development Corporation has a proven track record of providing programs that positively benefit the Bundaberg region,” Mr Pascoe said.

“Areas of opportunity include training, employment, indigenous language, cultural heritage, caring for country, the arts and business development.

“We are proud to continue to support indigenous education and training initiatives, and building a stronger future for our communities.”

Mr Pascoe said GPC launched its third Reconciliation Action Plan in December, and it wanted to provide lasting opportunities to local indigenous communities.

He said GPC aimed to continue raising awareness and understand of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.