Gibson trailer leaves fans ‘speechless’

by Andrew Bucklow
9th Oct 2020 9:45 AM

 

A trailer for Mel Gibson's new movie has dropped and it has left people "speechless".

In Fatman, Gibson plays a gritty Santa Claus who is being hunted by a hit man hired by a disgruntled child after he receives a lump of coal in his Christmas stocking.

Yes, it's … a lot.

The premise of the film is so bonkers that some people on social media were left questioning if it's actually a real film or a joke trailer.

This kid hires a hit man to kill Santa.

 

Walton Goggins plays the hit man.

The film, which also stars Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, is set to be released next month.

Here's a taste of the reactions online:

• Before 2020 I'd say this wasn't real.

• This looks so horribly good, that it's gonna be relegated to "cult classic".

• Okay, who in the boardroom said "Christmas needs a gritty reboot"?

• I literally thought this was a Funny or Die trailer

• Never ever EVER EVVVEERRRR be afraid to pitch your wacky idea because if this can get made, anything can get made.

• Rarely I am rendered speechless, but here we are

• I don't know what demented mind came up with this, but I like it!

• I can't tell if this is a horror movie, a comedy, or a combination of the two.

 

 

 

 

 

 

