Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Giant turtle washes up on Gold Coast beach

by Kyle Wisniewski, Chantay Logan
15th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GIANT leatherback turtle has washed up on Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach resident Narelle Bouveng brought eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, a marine conservationist in the making, down to the beach on Thursday morning to see the endangered sea creature.

 

A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng
A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng

 

"She thought it was very sad to see a turtle deceased and she'd rather it was out there swimming, but also pretty cool to see one of the most endangered turtles," she said.

"She thought she'd never get to see a leatherback in the wild."

 

Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.
Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.

 

Mrs Bouveng said she overheard authorities commenting on how rare a sight it was and an opportunity for further study.

"Apparently there had been one released from the drumlines earlier - they're not sure it's the same one they but kind of have a suspicion it could be," she said.

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Giant turtle washes up on Coast beach

beach editors picks gold coast mermaid beach turtle wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible place mum had 12 bags of meth hidden

        Premium Content The incredible place mum had 12 bags of meth hidden

        Crime A female officer noticed the clip seal bags during a strip search at Gladstone Watchhouse.

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Party politicking: Deputy PM talks Paradise Dam in Bundy

        Premium Content Party politicking: Deputy PM talks Paradise Dam in Bundy

        News Deputy PM Michael McCormack touched down in Bundaberg this morning weighing in on...

        Idea for a new state that would literally split the region

        Premium Content Idea for a new state that would literally split the region

        News Campaign is calling for a new state, with the region in between