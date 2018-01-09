Giant huntsman hitches a ride with family

ARACHNID: The Newell family spotted this huntsman at their home in Gin Gin recently.

IT MIGHT be seven years since the Newell family moved from New Zealand to Australia but they still get a shock when they encounter one of our native creatures - especially the gigantic kind.

Chris Newell, his partner and their five children live on acreage at Gin Gin and recently crossed paths with a huntsman spider that could rival Harry Potter's Aragog.

"My daughter was sitting on the stairs at our property when she noticed the massive spider resting on our van in the yard,” Mr Newell said.

"It was huge. My oldest son isn't scared to move spiders from the house but even he felt dodgy going near this thing.”

Mr Newell said the huntsman was as big as a four-litre ice cream tub lid.

"The kids were pretty excited about it because of its size,” he said.

"My son reckons it's a female - he knows a fair bit about spiders.

Despite the hairy situation, Mr Newell said the family took a couple of photos with the spider and let it be.

"We don't believe in killing them,” he said.

RIDE ALONG: That's one massive spider. Contributed

According to the Australian Museum, huntsman spiders are often found hiding out in cars or behind curtains and have a lifespan of about two years.

The bite of a huntsman is of low risk and non-toxic to humans.

Their leg span can measure more than 15cm in length, but Mr Newell said his huntsman was bigger than that at about 20cm.

"Our biggest spider in New Zealand would probably be the size of a 50 cent piece in comparison,” he laughed.

The gigantic arachnid isn't the first to take up residence at the family's home, either.

Mr Newell said he and his children have had many run-ins with Australia's creepy crawlies.

"We have all sorts of things here, lots of different spiders and plenty of snakes,” he said.

"It's funny, when we have our Australian friends come round they are much more scared of all of these creatures than we ever are.”