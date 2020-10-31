Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BOM and a group of Queensland storm chasers have issued warnings of dangerous storms and supercells with giant hail brewing.
BOM and a group of Queensland storm chasers have issued warnings of dangerous storms and supercells with giant hail brewing.
Weather

Giant hail: Poll day weather warning

by Judith Kerr
31st Oct 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe storms likely across the southeast on Saturday.

BOM Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the storms would push to the coast from the west around midday.

"We have got likely severe storms in the area, it is looking like a likely scattered severe storm day about the southeast, similar to what we've had in recent days," she said.

"There is the potential there for one or two supercells about the southeast, so very dangerous severe thunderstorms."

Ms Wong said that supercells could bring destructive wind gusts in excess of 125 km/hr, giant hail with diameter in excess of 5cm and some periods of intense rainfalls.

"It could be quite an active day and the threat is there for quite dangerous storms."

Storm watcher group Higgins Storm Chasing has also issued a "severe and dangerous" storm warning for tomorrow as voters go to the polls.

Higgins, which has been criticised in the past for alarmist warnings, said tomorrow's storms would be the most severe and dangerous in the past five years.

The warning was issued on the Queensland-based Higgins Storm Chasing site just after 2pm.

"We believe that a few tornadoes could easily occur," the Queensland-based site said, using US terminology.

Rain forecast for tomorrow from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Rain forecast for tomorrow from the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The biggest threats will be giant hail up to 11cm (in diameter). Destructive winds up to 150km/hr, extreme rainfall (microbursts), frequent dangerous lightning and many supercells.

"There is a very high risk that these storms could cause significant damage and destruction …"

***SEQLD & NENSW PLEASE READ THIS VERY CAREFULLY*** Tomorrow (Saturday) is strongly forecast to potentially be one of...

Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Thursday, 29 October 2020


Higgins Storm Chasing is expanding throughout Australia to provide business services and free community services.

It works as a supporting partner with large not-for-profit organisations during natural disasters for relief and recovery providing donations of goods and cash directly to affected areas within Australia.

The unofficial, web-based weather forecaster was criticised for its alarmist warnings of potentially historic floods in outback Queensland in March.

It shared a post on social media warning of rainfall and flooding across western Queensland at a level not seen in 40 years.

Storms over Beaudesert.
Storms over Beaudesert.

Higgins Storm Chasing's Thomas Hinterdorfer defended the forecasting but said the site did not have an obligation to the public in the way forecasts were presented.

"We try to present the forecasts as is. We need to show what forecasts are showing," he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also said there will be storms and rain tomorrow but has not stipulated the weather will be severe.

Originally published as Giant hail: Poll day weather warning

editors picks queensland election 2020 weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatigue fears: 39% of Bundy’s junior docs under pressure

        Premium Content Fatigue fears: 39% of Bundy’s junior docs under pressure

        News Survey reveals 39% of trainees concerned about making fatigue-related mistakes as WBHHS works to improve workplace culture

        • 31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Sustainable focus: Childcare to help Bundy kids grow

        Premium Content Sustainable focus: Childcare to help Bundy kids grow

        News “I’ve been working in the childcare industry for 30 years and I have honestly never...

        • 31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Premium Content Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Lifesaving More than 400 competitors made a splash at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreational...

        • 31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Plane crash pilot has matters mentioned in court

        Premium Content Plane crash pilot has matters mentioned in court

        News The crash happened back in 2017.

        • 31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM