Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEAST
BEAST
Weather

Giant hail, intense rain as storms threaten SE QLD

by John Farmer
19th Feb 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARTS of southeast Queensland could this afternoon be pummelled by destructive storms producing giant hail, damaging winds and intense rain.

A thunderstorm warning has been activated for large parts of the state, with the most severe expected in the eastern Darling Downs and Granite Belt this afternoon, and in the southeast tonight.

 

Destruction caused by a storm that smashed into Sydney overnight. Picture: Steven Saphore
Destruction caused by a storm that smashed into Sydney overnight. Picture: Steven Saphore

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of the risk of "isolated very dangerous storms".

South Brisbane Storms says there is the potential for supercell storms, with southeast Queensland to be hit by the same weather system that caused freak storms across New South Wales late yesterday.

"All modes of severe weather are possible with storms today, in particular large and possibly damaging hail and potentially destructive wind gusts given the shear in play," the storm chasers declare on their Facebook page.

"A few supercells wouldn't be out of the question either, particularly in areas south and west of Brisbane but at some stage it may be likely that storms will merge into a severe line and move through later this afternoon or evening."

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local Holden club still open for new members

        premium_icon Local Holden club still open for new members

        News The brand may be terminal but ‘devastated’ Bundaberg Early Holden Club members and their club are here to stay.

        Mon Repos Turtle Centre celebrates major milestone

        premium_icon Mon Repos Turtle Centre celebrates major milestone

        News A VERY special guest was among the visitors at Mon Repos Turtle Centre last...

        Funding care and cure Campaign to nurture patients

        premium_icon Funding care and cure Campaign to nurture patients

        News A NURSE has signed up to the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave, in a...

        Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        News A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.