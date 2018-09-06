Ghost of Pearces past? Why Cronk’s Chooks job starts now

Cooper Cronk was brought to Bondi to bring the premiership trophy home.

TIME to show us what you've got, Cooper!

Sydney Roosters' big recruitment gamble is about to either pay off or be torn up.

Because when the club sent favourite son Mitchell Pearce packing so they could accommodate Cooper Cronk in Bondi, it was for one reason only.

Chooks supremo Nick Politis wants another premiership. He's sick of playing the bridesmaid in the NRL fairytale.

Pearce was good enough to get the job done in 2013. In Trent Robinson's debut year as coach the team finished on top of the ladder, and four weeks later they won the big dance to bring the Provan Summons Trophy to the eastern beaches.

It would be rough to claim the club's been starved of success since then, though.

That was the first of THREE minor premierships won by the Roosters while Pearce was their halfback.

In 2017 they finished the season in second, then were bundled out one week short of a grand final.

And it was just a few weeks after that third-placed finish that Pearce was told he was free to walk out the door.

So the Roosters went hunting for the man who had just done what they thought Pearce could not. They pinched the reigning premiership-winning No. 7 from Melbourne and strapped him in the red, white, and blue.

Cronk has led them to the minor premiership. But that's nothing Pearce couldn't do … several times over.

That's why his mission begins now. No one within the four walls of Roosters HQ will say it publicly, but Cronk has four weeks to justify Politis' gamble to punt Pearce and fork out around a million bucks for his replacement.

But Cronk doesn't want to talk about a grand final, a premiership, or anything beyond Saturday night's qualifying final clash with Cronulla.

"No I don't (feel pressure). It is what it is, I understand it and I'm not shying away from any of it," Cronk told foxsports.com.au on Wednesday.

"The thing with me is I don't really worry too far ahead.

"I'll buy into the conversations, and everyone can write about it, I'm not trying to sidestep the talking points … but the whole thing for me is about what do I do tomorrow (Thursday), then when I nail that training session what do I do the day after that.

"I think a few people get too carried away with what's, buts, and ifs, but for me it's really short term focus and what do I need to do next.

"If I focus on those things it will take care of the other things.

"At the end of the day when I go out and play the game on Saturday night what people are speaking about (winning a premiership) isn't what inspires me."

The Roosters have become accustom to breathing the air at the top of the NRL pile.

Since Robinson arrived at the club in 2013 they have finished lower than second on the ladder on only one occasion.

But one premiership from five top-two finishes isn't considered a good conversion rate for an NRL club that demands success.

Cronk has a sublime track record from his decade at the Storm.

Since 2006 the Melbourne club has played in seven grand finals. They won four of those … granted, two premierships were later stripped.

But Cronk isn't keen on buying into the suggestion he was brought to Bondi to complete the job Pearce couldn't.

"The Roosters have won four minor premierships in six years so they are doing something right," Cronk said.

"The only thing I can bring is maybe the in-game understanding of situations."

Whichever way you spin it, there's no denying an NRL premiership in 2018 would pay out Politis' Pearce gamble.