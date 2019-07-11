Menu
IN TOWN: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomes the High Commissioner for Ghana, Edwin N Adjei. Bundaberg Regional Council
Ghana High Commissioner visits Bundaberg

11th Jul 2019 6:45 PM
THE High Commissioner for Ghana is visiting businesses across the region after accepting an invitation from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey welcomed His Excellency, Edwin N Adjei at the airport and said it was a great honour that the High Commissioner had chosen to make his first official regional visit to Bundaberg.

"Ghana is a member of the Commonwealth with a growing economy that's made it a regional power in West Africa,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Ghana is looking to become self-sufficient in sugar production to reduce imports and this visit provides a wonderful opportunity for economic links to be established with Bundaberg.”

Ghana established a national sugar policy in 2015 when imports peaked as the country's eighth most valuable product and the fourth largest food import after rice, fish and poultry.

The High Commissioner's itinerary includes a visit to Canetec in Bundaberg to see harvesting equipment.

He will also visit local farming and distilling operations.

