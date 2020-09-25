Getting together to take care of all of God’s creations

The Good Shepherd Anglican Church will hold its Blessing of the Pets next month. Photo: File.

Genesis 2.15: The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to till it and keep it.

In the story of creation that we find in Genesis we see that there are actually a number of views of creation, partially because of the history of the text.

One of those emphasises that we are a specific example of creation, rather than an aberration or deviation from creation.

It also points us to a relationship that we share between the rest of creation and God.

When Christians talk about our relationship with God, part of the response is to gather together in worship, not because God needs it, but it helps us navigate the world better.

It certainly isn't the only flower that grows from that relationship, but it is one, and that raises a very particular question.

'Why do people, who are an example of creation, get to respond to God in worship, but not the rest of creation?'

This question gets answered, at least in part as we gather with our brothers and sisters of creation to worship.

During those services it is also traditional to give thanks for the role that animals play in our lives, and so the service is often called the blessing of the pets.

Good Shepherd will be having theirs on the 18th of October this year and will be supporting Red Collar Rescue with a collection of food for the dogs they look after.

It is always a wonderful thing to be able to work collaboratively with an organisation like this, because one of the other responses to the relationship we have with God is a proper care for the rest of creation, as we should care for all our brothers and sisters.

Rev Andrew Schmidt, Good Shepherd Anglican Church