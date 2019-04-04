Getting to the bottom of Bundy's health woes

THE latest focus in the health world has shone a light on mental wellness, and the latest research suggests the gut might play a far more pivotal role in our day-to-day lives than ever imagined.

Bottoms Up clinic manager Hayley Holzheimer has been working with Bundaberg clients for six months and said she had noticed a wide range of gut health issues in the region.

"Stress, constipation and lethargy are some of the highest issues related to our clients here in Bundaberg and surrounds,” Ms Holzheimer said.

"Unfortunately, stress leads to constipation and constipation leads to stress, both physically and mentally which leaves us feeling tired.”

The colonic hydrotherapist said awareness of how the digestive system worked was a great start.

"Education on our digestive system and how it works is vital for understanding how to combat dis-ease and discomfort,” she said.

"Hydration through the intake of good quality, clean, filtered water is of vital importance to the health of our gut and body in general.

"Keeping up with desired water intake over the entirety of the day is important for maintaining the health of our vital organs, cells, and mental status.”

Ms Holzheimer said the lack of good gut bacteria urged the addition of probiotics in most people's diet.

"Because we all lead such stressful lives and sometimes we forget how acidic our diet can be, through the likes of anti-biotics, some medications, heavy proteins from meat, alcohol and dairy etc.,” she said.

"This acid kills off good gut bacteria, which is why we must include probiotics such as cultured cuisine fermented veggies and prebiotics into our diet to support and boost our immune system, to help us digest our food helping our bodies to work on a better level.”

Diet is a key part of ensuring the human body functions as well as possible, and a great way to give the body what it needs is to "eat the rainbow”.

"We promote a clean eating diet, consisting of a wide variety of colourful, whole foods,” Ms Holzheimer said.

"We call this 'eating the rainbow'. When eating the rainbow, we are fuelling our body with a diverse range of nutrient rich foods (prebiotics), and we are also in control of what we are consuming.”

A large part of Ms Holzheimer's clientele visit the clinic for a procedure called colonic hydrotherapy. The practice is a water therapy where clean filtered water is used to cleanse and hydrate the large bowel.

"Colonic hydrotherapy cleans the bloodstream, which supplies the body with vital nutrients,” she said.

"If the bloodstream is overloaded with toxic waste, then the body functions on a lower level, inviting diseases that come directly from impactions, miscellaneous debris and toxic materials. "These store in the colon and distribute toxins throughout the rest of the body.”

Ms Holzheimer said many people were nervous about the colonic procedure, but urged anyone with an interest in their overall health and wellness to make an appointment.

A personal gut health consult is beneficial to discover any specific needs and allow the opportunity for questions.

"You are welcome to ask any awkward or embarrassing questions - we've heard the lot,” she said.

"Here at Bottoms Up Clinic we take time and care to ensure that each treatment is specifically designed for you.

"This means that we spend time getting all of your personal details such as medical history and dietary intolerances so that you receive a treatment that is specifically designed for your individual needs.”

Ms Holzkeimer believes there is always room for growth and always time to learn.

"Most of us know more about the cars we drive than the body we live in,” she said.

"We can trade in and upgrade our car when needed, but unfortunately, we only have one body for the entirety of our lives.”