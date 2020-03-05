Getting to Paradise’s core issues

BREAKING down dam design guidelines, indexes used and the formulas used throughout dam construction were all part of yesterday’s hearing at the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry.

Throughout various questions about international and national guidelines, the inquiry once again heard queries surrounding dam strength testing and the construction process as a means to get a greater understanding of the procedures behind Paradise.

Day 3 of the hearings at the Bundaberg Courthouse saw Peter Foster, a member of the Paradise Dam Technical Review Panel, take the stand.

Although he is an engineer with experience in concrete dams, working with roller-compacted concrete dams like Paradise Dam and the use of the Lift Joint Quality Index, Mr Foster said was outside of his area of expertise.

Appreciating his inexperience with RCC dams and the LJQI, Mr Foster said as a general proposition for all concrete dam construction, “you’ve got to get the joints properly prepared”.

“RCC is more challenging because … it could possibly have six times the number of joints in the dam by the fact that you’re building it up in 300mm layers, not 1.5 or 3m layers,” Mr Foster said.

He also agreed with the notion that much of the integrity of the RCC construct was derived from the quality of the bond achieved in construction.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Commissioner John Byrne raised a question about the Lift Joint Quality Index and its role throughout construction, seeking clarification on its use for dam quality control.

Vaguely going through the processes of construction, Mr Byrne said after the RCC was placed and the index was applied, if the result achieved was not what you wished then one was to look at treating the surface as the work proceeded.

Based on his reading one of the documents presented, Mr Byrne said its directed to a means for quality control, and quality assurance as the work proceeds and it is not intended to indicate the index is a basis for a conclusion, post-construction, about the strength of the lift joints.

Mr Foster affirmed the reading as correct.

The inquiry continues today with two witnesses on the list.

John Young, a geotechnical engineer on the Technical Review Panel, is set to be the first witness at 8.30am.

The afternoon session will see Mike Marley from Golder Associates take the stand.

The Bundaberg hearings began on Monday and will conclude tomorrow.

For more information about the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry head to https://paradisedaminquiry.qld.gov.au/