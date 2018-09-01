Getting ready for Container Refund Scheme launch

In a effort to curb the state's litter and increase recycling, the scheme, which launches on November 1, will see a 10 cent refund provided for eligible, empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L returned to a participating CRP.

In a effort to curb the state's litter and increase recycling, the scheme, which launches on November 1, will see a 10 cent refund provided for eligible, empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L returned to a participating CRP. semakokal

TWO months out from the Container Refund Scheme kicking off, plans are falling into place with Bundaberg community groups and residents set to be the big winners.

This week, a development application for a Container Refund Point (CRP) in Bundaberg East was lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council, while a new company has confirmed it secured five tenders for CRPs in the Bundaberg and Gladstone area.

Bundaberg-based Arcon Metals Recycling submitted a development application to convert an exiting shed in East Bundaberg to a drive-through recycling depot.

Director Paul English said Arcon Metals was excited to be able to expand its existing recycling business to include the recycling of eligible drink containers.

"It's a win win, our business and the community win and the environment wins by reducing litter,” he said.

"The new business will be called Arcon Bottle and Can, trading as ABC recycling, we will be located around the corner from the Tender Centre over East.”

Mr English said registering to receive a refund would be a simple online process, giving individuals and groups a unique identifier.

"That way containers can be dropped off in bags which have their unique identifier, counted and their refunds transferred into their bank account,” he said.

"It works the same for charities and community groups such as schools, sporting clubs, scouts. "We have been in the recycling industry for over 35 years and we are very keen to get started.

"We want people to be ready to register in the coming weeks.”

In a effort to curb the state's litter and increase recycling, the scheme, which launches on November 1, will see a 10 cent refund provided for eligible, empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L returned to a participating CRP.

In 2017, the Queensland Government appointed Container Exchange to run the scheme, which is now known as Containers for Change, and the NewsMail can reveal there will be eight CRPs in the Bundaberg and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Container Exchange confirmed two points for Bundaberg Central and one for Bargara, Kensington, Bundaberg East, Bundaberg North, Burnett Heads and Childers.

For newly-formed company CQ Recycling and Recovery, owners Mary-Jane and Kevin Vickers are looking forward to being part of an industry that aligns with their ethical values.

The Agnes Water based couple will operate a depot in Bundaberg and Gladstone and three mobile or "pop-up” CRPs.

"We're starting from scratch ...we're really focussed on keeping it clean and green,” Mrs Vickers said.

"We've been talking to schools about getting them involved and not-for-profits as well.”

For more, visit www.containersforchange.com.au/.