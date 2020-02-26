Getting girls into the game

Brothers Bulldogs junior players Indi Garvan (back left), Nikita Clarey, Maylee Wade, Alleiya Chapman, Abigail Rowe (front left), Amity Charlesworth, Arliyah Gooda and Sophie Pope will play in a curtain raiser this weekend.

AUSSIE RULES: Bundaberg’s young girls in the region will have the perfect chance to get involved in the game of AFL this Saturday.

The Brothers Bulldogs with the Moore Park Beach Kookaburras have come together to organise a come and try game at Brothers Sports Complex.

The game will be held as a curtain-raiser to the senior AFL Wide Bay women’s clash between Brothers and The Waves at 3pm.

“We’ve had a lot of people saying ‘what have we got for the young girls’ apart from under-10 and under-12 mixed (boys and girls),” Brothers junior coach Shane Brady said.

“We want to try something for just the girls.

“Give them some outlet into the AFL, now it is really expanding into the women.”

Moore Park Beach approached Brothers to try to organise something during this weeks final derby, which the Bulldogs agreed with.

It came after Kookaburras founder Paul Timms looked at the first derby this season.

“I think AFL W is perfect for getting girls involved,” he said.

“Seeing them (Brothers and The Waves) play and seeing them improve and how hard they play the game is amazing.

“We just came away really excited.”

It made Timms want to involve more girls into the game, which the Bulldogs were happy to help with.

“They approached us, and we thought why not give it a go,” Brady said.

“Hopefully we can make something out of it, hopefully next year, or this year.”

The ultimate goal is to create a girls only competition in the under-10, under-12 and other junior competitions leading to seniors.

“We’re trying to get more and more younger girls into the game,” Brady said.

“When they come to play the senior level, they have the skills to play.”

Brady said the game on Saturday would be fun, open to girls between the eight and 12 and you don’t have to have played the sport to be involved.

“It’s just a fun game, get them involved and just have girls on the field instead of traditionally getting boys and girls and being mixed,” he said.

“If we could have it so there is a girls team in every age group, that is what every club is striving for.”

Timms said the clubs, including The Waves, were working hard to do it.

“We’re all very committed to our kids and the game,” he said.

“More and more we are seeing the clubs co-operate and that is exciting.

“We’re all passionate about Aussie rules.”

The game will be held at 2pm at Brothers for those that want to be involved.

All girls and parents have to do it turn up on the day.