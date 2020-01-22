Getting down to business at chamber’s first meeting of year

THE pace has been set for the Bundaberg business world with more than 100 people attending the year’s first Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bundaberg Regional Council strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup executive director were the first speakers to take the stand and outline their vision for the region this year.

Following them was Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Bundaberg Port Manager Jason Pascoe, Bundaberg Tourism marketing manager Ellie Tonkin and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Chamber president Tim Sayre said the speakers delivered on an outline for 2020, not a long-term plan, but real things that are earmarked for this year.

“For me the highlight of the morning was the great figures we are seeing from our tourism sector, figures that continue to grow year on year,” he said.

“This is important because tourism and agriculture touch every business.

“A successful tourism industry means businesses are able to keep the lights on, particularly while our agriculture sectors continues to deal with the effects of the drought.”

Mr Sayre said about 115 people attended yesterday morning’s event, which he said was by far the largest attendance at a Chamber event in some time.

“As a membership organisation we rely on the support of our members, and today was a great indicator of the support the committee has for our new direction,” he said.

He said during the past few months the chamber had also witnessed a steady increase in membership.

The next Chamber event is its end-of-month coffee on January 31.

It’s being held at Pacific Coffee.

The networking event is free – attendees only pay for what they order.

Click here for more information about the Chamber.