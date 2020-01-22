Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YEAR AHEAD: Mayor Jack Dempsey addresses yesterday's Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.
YEAR AHEAD: Mayor Jack Dempsey addresses yesterday's Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.
News

Getting down to business at chamber’s first meeting of year

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pace has been set for the Bundaberg business world with more than 100 people attending the year’s first Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bundaberg Regional Council strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup executive director were the first speakers to take the stand and outline their vision for the region this year.

Following them was Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Bundaberg Port Manager Jason Pascoe, Bundaberg Tourism marketing manager Ellie Tonkin and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Chamber president Tim Sayre said the speakers delivered on an outline for 2020, not a long-term plan, but real things that are earmarked for this year.

“For me the highlight of the morning was the great figures we are seeing from our tourism sector, figures that continue to grow year on year,” he said.

“This is important because tourism and agriculture touch every business.

“A successful tourism industry means businesses are able to keep the lights on, particularly while our agriculture sectors continues to deal with the effects of the drought.”

Mr Sayre said about 115 people attended yesterday morning’s event, which he said was by far the largest attendance at a Chamber event in some time.

“As a membership organisation we rely on the support of our members, and today was a great indicator of the support the committee has for our new direction,” he said.

He said during the past few months the chamber had also witnessed a steady increase in membership.

The next Chamber event is its end-of-month coffee on January 31.

It’s being held at Pacific Coffee.

The networking event is free – attendees only pay for what they order.

Click here for more information about the Chamber.

bundaberg bundaberg chamber of commerce
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denied bail after alleged DV breach

        premium_icon Man denied bail after alleged DV breach

        News A MAN who lives across the road from his former partner has been denied bail after an appearance in court on Monday.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Gaming community can level up at new eSports lounge

        premium_icon Gaming community can level up at new eSports lounge

        News AFTER five years in the making the doors to the Quantum Lounge: eSports Centre are...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Fine time for our wine industry

        premium_icon Fine time for our wine industry

        News IF YOU fancy a drop of red, you might start viewing the recent dry spell as a wine...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        premium_icon 'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        Offbeat Kev Cherry ran naked into his dam for this one major reason.