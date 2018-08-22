Get yourself some quality acreage in Wallaville

There is still plenty of space to be enjoyed in Wallaville.

PAUL BEUTEL

PLENTY OF quality land to call your own, some even with water access on River Road, Wallaville is the place to escape if you are looking for a home with either old fashioned appeal or a modern design.

Community halls have traditionally been the hub of social activity in rural communities hosting everything from dances to weddings and the Wallaville Hall is such a place for its residents.

This hall is just one of the examples of the laidback feel of this area with its farm land that seems to stretch on forever and of course access to a great stretch of river.

It has been home to many a memorable moment for a local or two and has even played host in the past to the Festival of Small Halls tour providing regional residents with the opportunity to experience the talents of home grown and international artists.

The same can be said for the casual and fun atmosphere of the Wallaville Hotel that promises cold beer, great meals and even live entertainment.

Many a traveller has described a stop off at the Wallaville pub for some great country hospitality and to wash down the dust and discuss the day's travels.

It isn't all days out though in Wallaville, with another integral part of the community being Wallaville State School.

Wallaville State School is part of a small, rural community with families living in the surrounding area on small blocks, farms - both cattle and cropping, or in the town itself.

The school boasts a family atmosphere where students benefit from a close knit school community and caring staff since 1909.

Property prices in Wallaville really do vary obviously depending on what you are after.

A four bedroom timber residence in town on a good sized block can set you back only $185,000 while 34 acres on the Burnett River and over 2500 macadamia trees with liveable quarters can be closer to $600,000.

The beauty of Wallaville is with river facing land still available it is just waiting for you to plot your own real estate destiny.