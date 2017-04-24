Get your winter woollies out, a cool change is coming

RUG UP: A cool change is headed our way.

AFTER basking in the beautiful and bearable temperatures of around 29 to 16 degrees, the weather is about to send a cold change Bundaberg's way.

Bureau of meteorology spokesman Chris Joseph said a trough will bring showers and south westerly winds through to the region on Thursday, creating colder temperatures across the weekend.

"There will be some cool and dry winds coming up behind the trough at about 20 to 30km an hour as it moves through,” Mr Joseph said.

"By Friday, the minimum temperature will reach about 10 degrees in Bundaberg.”

Mr Joseph said the cooler weather will stick around for the weekend, at least five to seven degrees below the monthly average.

"By Sunday Bundaberg will see the overnight temps start to go up again to about 14 degrees,” he said.

"It will be pretty cold and pretty dry up until then and further inland will see single digit temperatures.”