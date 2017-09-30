Get your rush above Elliott Heads

WHAT'S better than jumping out of a perfectly good plane? Seeing the beautiful Bundy coast and patchwork of cane fields while you do it.

For all those adrenalin junkies in the Bundaberg region, it's time to grab your goggles and suit up because you no longer have to go to Hervey Bay or Fraser Island to get your fix.

Skydive Fraser Island offer skydiving packages over the Elliott Heads.

While not a new program, thrill-seekers depart from the Bundaberg Airport, and will enjoy a flight over the scenic cane fields before jumping out of the plane and landing on the beach at Elliott Heads.

Tandem Skydives will be up to 14,000ft and a HD movie of your experience will capture the Adventure of your life, never to be forgotten.

One Bundaberg woman, who has been diving with Skydive Fraser Island said it was a great experience and definitely something worth ticking off the bucket list.

"It's hard to describe the feeling of falling like that, it's so weird,” Emma Richardson said.

"The thought of jumping out of a plane was scary.”

The guys who literally have your back throughout the experience said skydiving is the perfect event for birthdays, anniversaries and even more corporate affairs like work functions and team building activities.

The cost for this pulse raising adventure varies depending on the height.

Jumping from 12,000 feet cost $280 and $320 for 14,000 feet.

If you are looking to make a booking or find out more information about the skydiving packages visit the Skydive Fraser Island Facebook page or phone 0458 064 703.