Get your mulch on this week

Chickens are great contributors to your household by eating bugs, providing manure for composting and laying eggs. They are also delightful creatures and provide companionship.

DURING this week's annual Composting Awareness Week, Bundaberg Regional Council is encouraging residents to consider alternatives for getting rid of food scraps and garden waste.

Waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said an audit of household waste bins revealed that on average more than 50% of waste came from food and garden vegetation.

"When organics such as food scraps and garden waste are buried in landfill it increases greenhouse emissions through the production of methane gas and this contributes to climate alteration,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Residents can help the environment and their garden by recycling organic waste and compost in their own backyard.

An initiative of the Centre for Organic Research and Education, ICAW runs until Saturday and aims to improve awareness of the importance of compost as a valuable organic resource and to promote compost use, knowledge and products.

Find out more at compostweek.com.au

Residents who prefer to purchase ready-made mulch can do so from some council waste and recycling centres.