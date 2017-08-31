Get your hit with new cafe in handy location

A new coffee shop will be open at Riverfeast every day.Pictured is Riverfeast's Kyllie Newey and Karen Wittcopp.

COFFEE lovers rejoice as a specially kitted out and upcycled shipping container will open its doors today (Friday) as a permanent cafe space at RiverFeast in East Bundaberg.

The Hit N Run Barista Courtyard Cafe is an exciting new venture between RiverFeast and Hit N Run Barista.

The couple behind Hit N Run Barista, Kyllie and Bret Newey will celebrate its first anniversary at the opening.

They said after a year of operating their mobile coffee van it was time to expand to a permanent cafe site.

"RiverFeast was the perfect location for us, as it a well-established business with gorgeous views and a strong following,” Mrs Newey said.

"We expect lots of foot traffic through the area.”

Mrs Newey said that the cafe will initially open every Friday night at RiverFeast but will soon be expanding to other days and times throughout the week.

The cafe will be transforming the courtyard space adjacent to the Quarterdeck Hall on the RiverFeast site, with a purpose built timber deck and furniture.

"It will be a relaxed atmosphere; child and breastfeeding friendly,” she said.

She said the cafe will be offering all their favourite hot and cold beverages which feature award winning Queensland coffee, Queensland ice cream and Bundaberg made pies, pastries and sweets.

"It's really very important to us to support local and use the very best of Queensland's produce,” Ms Newey said.

With the anniversary of the cafe Mrs Newey said it was time to celebrate and will offer half priced beverages from 4-6pm.

Riverfeast's Karen Wittcopp said they had been working closely with the team at Hit N Run and were excited to add a permanent site.

"We have semi-permanent vendors inside and the cafe will surely be great for the eastern side on Bundaberg,” she said.

"It's turning in to a real little market place for all to come.”