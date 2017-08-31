26°
Business

Get your hit with new cafe in handy location

A new coffee shop will be open at Riverfeast every day.Pictured is Riverfeast's Kyllie Newey and Karen Wittcopp.
A new coffee shop will be open at Riverfeast every day.Pictured is Riverfeast's Kyllie Newey and Karen Wittcopp.
Emma Reid
by

COFFEE lovers rejoice as a specially kitted out and upcycled shipping container will open its doors today (Friday) as a permanent cafe space at RiverFeast in East Bundaberg.

The Hit N Run Barista Courtyard Cafe is an exciting new venture between RiverFeast and Hit N Run Barista.

The couple behind Hit N Run Barista, Kyllie and Bret Newey will celebrate its first anniversary at the opening.

They said after a year of operating their mobile coffee van it was time to expand to a permanent cafe site.

"RiverFeast was the perfect location for us, as it a well-established business with gorgeous views and a strong following,” Mrs Newey said.

"We expect lots of foot traffic through the area.”

Mrs Newey said that the cafe will initially open every Friday night at RiverFeast but will soon be expanding to other days and times throughout the week.

The cafe will be transforming the courtyard space adjacent to the Quarterdeck Hall on the RiverFeast site, with a purpose built timber deck and furniture.

"It will be a relaxed atmosphere; child and breastfeeding friendly,” she said.

She said the cafe will be offering all their favourite hot and cold beverages which feature award winning Queensland coffee, Queensland ice cream and Bundaberg made pies, pastries and sweets.

"It's really very important to us to support local and use the very best of Queensland's produce,” Ms Newey said.

With the anniversary of the cafe Mrs Newey said it was time to celebrate and will offer half priced beverages from 4-6pm.

Riverfeast's Karen Wittcopp said they had been working closely with the team at Hit N Run and were excited to add a permanent site.

"We have semi-permanent vendors inside and the cafe will surely be great for the eastern side on Bundaberg,” she said.

"It's turning in to a real little market place for all to come.”

Topics:  bret newey bundaberg cafe east bundaberg hit n run barista karen wittcopp kyllie newey riverfeast

Bundaberg News Mail
Much-loved principal Doug Ambrose set to retire

Much-loved principal Doug Ambrose set to retire

FOR Bundaberg East State School principal Doug Ambrose, walking out of the grounds for the last time will be a bitter-sweet moment.

The heartbreaking reason this dad ran with an empty pram

TG LEGACY: Troy Austin ran the Sunshine Coast Marathon to raise awareness for still birth. But onlookers were quick to shout about his empty pram - not knowing the story behind the absent child.

The loud speaker: mate lost his kid, crowd giggles

Fourteen firefighting crews on scene of Bundy bushfire

STAY SAFE: The fire, not pictured, is burning from Neils Rd to Cattle Station Rd. Photo: File

Smoke causes low visibility at Rosedale

'Cowardly' angry dad caused wife to lose control of car

A court heard the car was in a dangerous situation after the man's actions.

Dad sends wife and kids spinning out of control

Local Partners