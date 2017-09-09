27°
Get your dancing shoes on and head to the South Kolan music festival

The Mason Rack Band will bring their blues rock show to the Agnes Water Tavern this Saturday night.
Emma Reid
FORGET Splendour in the Grass and the Big Day Out, head out to South Kolan for a festival that will rock your socks.

The Little Big Fest will be held tonight at the South Kolan Pub and is "going to be massive”.

South Kolan Pub owner Jo Duffy said it was a first for them and they were all ready to give the "festival feels”.

Having fun at the 2015 Gympie Music Muster, Mason Rack Band in the Blues and Roots BarJason Dougherty/ Gympie Times
Mrs Duffy said planning for the music event started in November last year and after a few hiccups they couldn't wait to see the patrons roll through the gates.

After a car smashed through the pub on Mother's Day builders had been working around the clock to make sure the festival could go ahead.

Now the big night has arrived.

SPARGO BROTHERS: Tim Spargo and Ben Spargo at the Bundy Flavours festival. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
"There's been plenty of interest already,” Mrs Duffy said.

"We have closed off the side car park with 6ft fencing and will have street food vans and a bar out there.”

There will be four main acts for the night with locals The Spargo Brothers taking stage with the likes of Four String Phil and Mason Rack Band.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Ben Spargo from the band called Spargo performing on stage at the Mud, Sweat and Tears flood fundraiser at Salter Oval. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
The gates will fly open at 5.30pm and tickets are available on site.

Buses will run from the Bundaberg Post Office to the event and camping is available.

The publican reminds festival goers, no id - no entry to the 18-plus event.

4 String Phil will play around the region this weekend. Photo Contributed
Cost is $20 and there will be no eftpos available at the gate.

To book the bus or find out more information phone the South Kolan Pub on 4157 7235.

