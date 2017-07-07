New Bundy recycling calendars out now

Residents are reminded to place bins one metre apart.

KEEP track of your recycling days with new recycling calendars out now.

Council spokesman for Waste and Recycling, Cr Scott Rowleson, said the 2017/18calendars were a useful reference tool for residents wanting to keep track of their recycling collection dates.

"The calendars highlight scheduled recycling weeks for the year ahead to help residents plan for the fortnightly collection of their yellow recycling bin," Cr Rowleson said.

"The calendars depict Week A in blue and Week B in yellow, which represent designated areas for recyclable waste collection."

"Council recommends that residents place their bins at the kerbside one-metre apart the night before their collection day for ease of collection."

Recycling calendars are available from all council service centres and can also be printed from the Council website.

Residents can also request a "collection services information pack" via the same link, which will be posted to them.

Residents who are still unsure of their bin collection day / recycling collection week are encouraged to call Council's customer service line on 1300 883 699 or visit the council website at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au for more details.