Get your bins out early

Bundaberg Regional Council advises residents to get their bins out early. Max Fleet BUN010416GARB3

BUNDABERG residents whose bin collection falls on Thursday this week and next are advised to place their bins out for an early collection.

On these days the staff at the Bundaberg Regional Council will be attending mandatory staff safety training on these dates.

Waste and Recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson encouraged residents to place their bins on the kerbside by Wednesday night for the next two weeks.

"Collection days will continue as scheduled for residents whose regular bin collection day falls on March 22 and 29, however collections will start earlier than usual,” Cr Rowleson said.

"To ensure no interruptions are made to anyone's bin collection service, we ask that residents put their bins out the night before their regular collection day.”

Cr Rowleson said the council's workforce, including waste and recycling staff, were required to undertake routine safety training to comply with workplace health and safety legislation and, ultimately, help maintain the safety of staff and the work environment.

"We thank residents in advance for their understanding and cooperation in this matter,” he said.

For more information on waste collection services or waste facility operations, head to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.