Get your backside trackside for Bundy Cup today

Olivia Talan is looking forward to the Bundy Cup race day at Thabeban Park today.

WHAT better way to spend the middle of winter than at the Haifa Bundy Cup Race Day.

Despite yesterday's grey weather, there's nothing that's going to dampen race-goers spirit.

There will be five local races at the Bundaberg Race Club today, with the bar, bookmakers, raffles and Fashions on the Field to make it one event not to miss.

So bust out your fascinators and frocks for your chance to take out the Lady of the Day, Best Millinery or for the men, Gentleman of the Day.

The Haifa Bundy Cup will be hosted by SKY Racing caller Russell Leonard with special guest Darren Weir.

FORCE ON THE RACING SCENE: The 2015 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer and current Melbourne trainer's premiership leader Darren Weir will be at the Bundy Cup. JULIAN SMITH

Dressed by Vovo Modelle with a fascinator, bag, shoes and accessories from the Shoe Fringe, Bundaberg model Olivia Talan said it's shaping up to be a great event.

Exlcusive marquee tickets were available for $125 pp.

The marquee tickets include racecourse and marquee entry, special racing industry guests, hot and cold finger throughout the day, and private bar with all premium drinks package from 11.30am-5.30 pm.

The bar will stock all beer, wine, champagne and spirits.

For more information on the Haifa Bundy Cup contact the Bundaberg Race Club by phoning 4153 1416.

Fast track

What you need to know about today's race day:

Starts at 11.30am

Five local races

Special guest speakers

The bar will be open until 5.30pm serving beer, wine, champagne and spirits.