Get your artwork ready now for Moore Park fest

Emma Reid
| 6th Jul 2017 7:23 AM
ART GALLERY: Allysa As, Kristina Arnott and Jane Arnott admire the artwork on display at the Moore Park Beach Festival in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
ART GALLERY: Allysa As, Kristina Arnott and Jane Arnott admire the artwork on display at the Moore Park Beach Festival in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN080815MOORE3

CALLING all artist to get in quick if they want to see their artwork at this years Moore Park Beach Arts Festival.

The festival will be held August 18 - 20 and it wants artisans from the around the region to enter their works.

Art director Muriel Patterson said sponsors had continued to support the volunteer committee with more than $4000 in prize money.

This year there is 12 sections in the competition with everything from fine art to garden sculptures and everything in between.

Ms Patterson said this year would see a new acquisition award for new artists of any age who enter their first competition, and the artwork would be aquired and hung in a public place.

Entries will close on July 24 and will be judged by Malcolm Vanderpeer from Adelaide who was again volunteering his time to attend the festival.

For more information go to www.mooreparkbeachartsfestival.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  art bundaberg moore park beach arts festival muriel patterson

