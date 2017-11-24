GET WETTY: The water fight of your life is coming

Rhiannon Pashley and Callen Harwood are excited about the mega awesome water fight in Decemberat the Coral Cove Golf Club.

Rhiannon Pashley and Callen Harwood are excited about the mega awesome water fight in Decemberat the Coral Cove Golf Club. Mike Knott BUN231117WATER2

WATER pistols at the ready, Bundaberg.

The biggest and most epic water fight is coming to town in December and it will leave you soaked and grinning from ear to ear.

The water fight is being held by Coral Cove Golf Club and it's their second community event since changing ownership 12 months ago.

Asset manager Carlyon Ward said the water fight was aimed at bringing people and families together to enjoy a great day out.

"When I was growing up I remember there would be these kinds of events in the neighbourhood all the time," he said.

"These days it costs you an arm and a leg to attend any sort of event so the aim with the water fight was to keep it affordable so that the whole community is able to get involved.

"We want it to be a big community event, get everyone out there interacting and having a good time."

Rhiannon Pashley and Callen Harwood are excited about the mega awesome water fight in December at the Coral Cove Golf Club. Mike Knott BUN231117WATER1

Mr Ward said the golf club tried a similar style community day for Easter this year which turned out to be far better than the team had anticipated.

"We did a massive Easter egg hunt where we hid eggs around the golf course and unleashed hundreds of kids out to find them," he said.

"We initially ordered $1000 worth of chocolate eggs but ended up needing double because more than 500 people participated, it really was confirmation that the community wants these events to happen.

"This time around, for the water fight, we will be much more prepared."

So Bundy, get your water pistols ready because you are going to need them when the water fight takes place on Sunday, December 10 from 11am.

There will be rides, music, prizes, food and free Santa photos throughout the day at Coral Cove Golf Club, 1 Pebble Beach Dr.

Bring your own super soakers but leave behind the water bombs and projectiles.

To pre-register for free, head to the Coral Cove Golf Club website or pay $7.50 per person on the day.