Get tough with jobs, says shadow minister

OUR community is "paying the price” for poor unemployment rates with crime, the Shadow Attorney-General said in Bundaberg today.

Ian Walker joined Burnett MP Stephen Bennett at meetings with local developers, including the Urban Development Institute of Australia, to discuss the LNP's plans to solve the youth unemployment plans if they win government at the next state election.

"The LNP has got the solution,” Mr Walker said.

"We'll revert to our strong laws: ensure our ($100 million) Getting Queensland Working Program, which supports young people getting to work, comes back.

"And we'll bring back the ($500 million) Royalties for Regions, which was so important here - getting the gas pipeline built, flood reclamation works ... get the economy booming again in the Wide Bay.”