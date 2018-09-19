It’s on: Interstate stars set sights on Vic trades

DYLAN Shiel is expected to ask for a trade to a Melbourne club as early as this week as Chad Wingard shops himself around to clubs who would fork out more than $800,000 a season.

Victorian clubs believe Shiel is certain to ask about returning home this year, with the Giants conducting exit interviews on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carlton, Essendon, St Kilda and Hawthorn are all intent on getting to the front of the queue, with the Blues (pick 1) and St Kilda (pick 3) holding the best hands.

The 25-year-old drew criticism for his finals performances this year, but was All-Australian last year and is entering his peak as a footballer capable of breaking the lines as well as winning centre square clearances.

Is Dylan Shiel on his way to Victoria? Picture: Getty Images

GWS is adamant it has the cap space to retain Shiel and star ruckman Rory Lobb, even if it has to back end some deals while staying in the premiership window.

But Lobb was one of several players paid considerable sums in his last contract, with Jeremy Cameron on over a million dollars next year and the Giants having to pay $250,000 more than they had originally budgeted for the brilliant Josh Kelly.

A trade would be complicated by the fact St Kilda and Carlton have better picks to seal a deal - and would offer massive deals - but clubs like Hawthorn and Essendon are in the premiership window.

Port Adelaide's dual All Australian Wingard (2013, 2015) will not be offered huge sums to sign a contract extension at the Power given his mediocre form this year.

Last year he finished eighth in the best-and-fairest after missing the top 10 in 2016 and could easily be outside the top 10 again this year.

The Power have told him he can assess his options at Melbourne clubs which would pay him as much as $1 million a year on deals of up to five years.

When he has assessed those deals he will come to Port Adelaide where the two parties will discuss what they are prepared to offer him or what a trade looks like.

The Bulldogs, where close mate Jackson Trengove plays, have pick six and could potentially offer that selection up for the 25-year-old.

Hawthorn, where Wingard's former teammate Jarman Impey plays, have long courted the mercurial forward, who would go some way to filling the void left by the retired Cyril Rioli.

Port Adelaide are aware of Wingard's brilliant talents, but are determined not to pay overs for a player who hasn't kicked 40 goals in a year since 2015 (53 goals).

This year he kicked an average 22.21 after 24.25 last year playing a blend of forward and midfield.

Will the Power lose both Chad Wingard and Jared Polec. Picture: Sarah Reed

TAKE IT TO THE BANK …

DYLAN SHIEL

Melbourne clubs are now certain he wants to come back to Victoria.

Cue feeding frenzy.

Carlton has the best potential offer - pick 1 and a heap of cash - Hawthorn is definitely keen but has only pick 14 as a starting point. St Kilda has pick 3 and the inclination to get aggressive.

But if you are Shiel wouldn't you be chasing a flag if you did leave? It's why Essendon (current first pick No. 8) might appeal.

He had been so keen to ponder future homes he had been told to concentrate on winning finals, but now that is done everything hots up.

Shiels' exit interview will take place in the coming days.

GWS insist they aren't trying to push him out given their salary cap crunch and can back-end deals to keep him and Rory Lobb. But if they want out, that's a different story.

STEVEN MAY

The Collingwood players have been told May is coming.

The Suns have made clear they would hang onto the defender for a year despite the interest, even if he departed as a free agent in 2019 for a top-five compensation pick.

But these deals have a history of getting done, particularly when the Pies' list manager - Ned Guy - is your old player manager and you remain friends.

Now seems almost certain to be in black and white next year, but what does that mean for the Pies' bidding for next generation academy member Isaac Quaynor?

Is Steven May on his way to the Magpies? Picture: AAP Image

CHAD WINGARD

It's on.

Port Adelaide has told him to go and assess his options at Melbourne clubs given he is asking for up to $1 million a year over five years, with only one season left on his deal before free agency.

To be frank, the Power don't think his current form warrants that kind of cash.

Hawthorn have been sniffing for some time, but the Hawks will struggle to compete with the Western Bulldogs, who could throw pick 6 up for a 25-year-old dual All-Australian.

The Power, having finished 10th, are aware they need some kind of shake-up, and while they have cash (they had the second-smallest payroll this year) they won't overpay for Wingard.

MITCH MCGOVERN

Blues rate him at pick 15-20, Adelaide rates him at 10-15, so something will get done eventually.

Could be on big money given he's on $650,000 a year at the Crows and feels he is underpaid.

Others clubs might be sniffing but everything points to the Blues getting their man.

If they miss on a mid first-round priority pick, might have to use other picks to trade into the early teens for a 23-year-old with massive upside.

How much is Mitch McGovern worth to the Blues? Picture: Getty Images

LUKE DAHLHAUS

Gets to Geelong on a four year deal worth just over $500,000.

The Dogs offered three years on less money, but Dahlhaus wanted a change and loved the on and off-field support the Cats pledged. Played 56 per cent forward/44 per cent midfield this year, but he and Gary Rohan playing mostly as pressure forwards would clearly help the Cats' game.

DAN MENZEL

Now virtually certain to stay at Geelong on a new deal after St Kilda withdrew its pursuit of the Cats forward. The Saints need more quality in their front half, but have thrown out the Menzel plans.

PATTY MCCARTIN AND JACK BILLINGS

St Kilda has made clear through Alan Richardson it won't be trading McCartin, contracted until the end of 2020, while Billings made clear on Monday he wasn't interested in moving clubs despite a disappointing year.

JACK STEVEN

Steven asked the hard questions of coach Alan Richardson at his exit meeting - ie. Are we in a rebuild phase again?

He was told in no uncertain terms there was no rebuild, and so won't leave.

After Geelong's interest was knocked on the head another club also inquired but was also told he wasn't going anywhere.

His manager Peter Lenton told the Herald Sun Steven would stay at St Kilda next year and honour his contract.

Jack Steven won’t be leaving the Saints. Picture: Michael Klein

ANTHONY MILES

Done deal to the Gold Coast and we're hearing he'll be traded for a third-round pick.

AARON HALL

North Melbourne will get him, it's just a matter of when.

JARED POLEC

The Port Adelaide winger will also land at Arden St on a five-year deal worth $3.5 million.

TOM LYNCH

Nothing has changed. Lock him in to Richmond.

WORK TO DO …

ANDREW GAFF

Still pondering a deal. North Melbourne still unsure either way.

DARCY MOORE

His manager, Liam Pickering, keeps saying he's close to striking a new agreement at Collingwood.

But there wouldn't be many surprised to see the athletic swingman land at Sydney.

Has only played seven games this year. What's he worth?

Will Darcy Moore be at Collingwood next year? Picture: Michael Klein

REECE CONCA

Has turned down Fremantle before, but will he do so again with a three-year offer and regular senior football on the table from the Dockers?

Lachie Neale's departure to Brisbane would leave big shoes to fill, but as a 26-year-old West Australian, wouldn't you back yourself in?

MARCUS ADAMS

Wants a fresh start away from the Dogs given his horror luck. Not unhappy with his treatment, but feeling a change of environment might hand him better luck.

That move won't be back to Perth, with Melbourne clubs needing key defenders already offering deals. Would that be the Saints or Hawthorn? They are the logical suitors.

RORY LOBB

His significant 2016 contract is one of the reasons for the tight GWS cap.

GWS says it can accommodate its current array of stars, but rivals still sniffing around.

Fremantle could play him forward (they have re-signed Aaron Sandilands and have Lloyd Meek and Sean Darcy as young rucks), while he would be the perfect replacement if Scott Lycett left, as expected, for Port Adelaide.

SCOTT LYCETT

Still hearing he'll nominate Port Adelaide if, as expected, he decides to leave West Coast.

The Power have offered significant coin and a long-term contract (four or five years) and he played for the Port Adelaide Magpies as a kid.

West Coast is desperate to keep Lycett, but Jordan Roughead has been tapped as his replacement.

Scott Lycett could be on his way out of the Eagles. Picture: AAP Images

GARY ROHAN

Everyone on board with him potentially getting to Geelong, but they are working through how many late picks they have and need given they will use one for father-son Oscar Brownless.

Rohan is worth securing for a late pick given his speed at a club crying out for forward pressure.

ALEX FASOLO

Likely to get to Carlton on a three-year deal. Has kicked only 24 goals in 12 VFL games this year, including a single five-goal haul.

Is he better than the sixth member of the Blues forward line? Probably.

Can he and Matt Wright, waiting on a new deal, play in the same front six?

JORDAN ROUGHEAD

The restricted free agent has toured West Coast's facilities, but remains in a holding pattern with Eagles big man Scott Lycett yet to play his hand. Roughead has also been linked with St Kilda, but that won't be happening.

GOLD COAST

Corey Ellis could easily be part of a trade to the Suns that gives the Tigers some cap relief involving a trade of back-end picks.

The Suns are definitely keen on George Horlin-Smith, but not Mitch Honeychurch.

The Herald Sun revealed their cap crunch last week, which means they won't be splashing the cash on mid-tier players this off-season.

Dan Hannebery is likely to join the Satins? Picture: Phil Hillyard

DAN HANNEBERY

Despite reported interest from Collingwood, it's hard to see how they gatecrash the Hannebery-to-St Kilda deal.

The real issue is what price the Swans accept for him, potentially a second-round pick next year. It's not normally enough for a player of his calibre but you suspect the Swans will accept a little less than normal given the salary dump also suits their needs.

They haven't fought hard to keep him in any way.

JASPER PITTARD

Could stay at Port Adelaide given he has two years on his contract at reasonable money.

Has been told he could be traded, but few big takers at this stage.

JAKE LLOYD

Still unsigned, Swans still confident, but until it gets done still some doubt.

SNOWFLAKE'S CHANCE

STEF MARTIN

Geelong has asked the question but been knocked back. He is staying.

MITCH WALLIS

Reports that he will stay at the Dogs, but unsure exactly what that deal looks like.

LATEST ON PIES DUNN, MIHOCEK AND GOLDSACK

COLLINGWOOD fan favourite Lynden Dunn has agreed to terms for another season as the Pies continue to lock away key targets.

Full back Dunn, 31, agreed to terms with the Pies over the weekend on a one-year deal that has a guaranteed base but a modest overall deal.

He has been one of the best stories at the Pies, playing 31 games in two years but then tearing his ACL in Round 15 as he was playing exceptional football on the last line.

Collingwood has also offered Brody Mihocek a two-season deal after he made every post a winner as a key forward coming off the rookie list.

Brody Mihocek has a deal on the table with the Magpies. Picture: Getty Images

But his manager Anthony McConville said talks were still continuing on the scope of the deal for Mihocek, who has kicked 26.16 in 14 games.

"We have got an offer on the table for two years and we will work through that in due time,'' he said.

"It's a great opportunity for Brody to extend on his 14 games so far."

Tyson Goldsack is in talks for another one-year deal after his remarkable recovery from an ACL rupture but McConville said there was no offer on the table yet.