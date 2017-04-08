Get the bins out early

THERE will be no disruption to bin collections over Easter but the council is asking residents to put bins out the night before their scheduled collection day.

"To ensure our bin collection team can complete their work as early as possible during this period, collections on Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17 will take placer earlier than usual,” a council spokesperson said

"If your regular collection day falls on either of these days, we recommend residents put their bins out the night prior to collection so they are not missed.”