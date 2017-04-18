Get stuck into sculpture at beachside workshop

SCULPTURE BY THE SEA: Artist Paul Perry working on hebel sculpture.

MAKE the most of the autumn weather at a beachside sculpture workshop in Bundy next month.

Artist and workshop tutor Paul Perry says hebel is an easy material to begin sculpting with.

"Anyone who has used a pruning saw can make a sculpture they would be proud to put in their garden,” he said.

"You never know, this might be the start of a whole new creative adventure. It's worth a try.”

Creative Regions associate producer Wendy Zunker said the workshop was held for the first time during last year's Crush Festival.

She said participants with little or no experience were thrilled with what they created.

Next month's workshop will be held at Nielson Park in the morning on Saturday, May 6.

Numbers are strictly limited and bookings are essential.

The cost is $65.

Click here for more information, or contact Wendy on 0458 199 650.

This workshop has been facilitated by Creative Regions through the Bundaberg Arts Network, made possible through partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council.