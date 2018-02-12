Get smart about your eating

LISTEN UP: Working out your smart eating can be that much easier with the right advice.

THEY say to work smarter, not harder - but when it comes to food and nutrition, are you left wondering how to make the right choices for you?

This week the Dietitians Association of Australia is making it that much easier through Smart Eating Week held from today until February 18.

The week is run by Accredited Practising Dietitians, and supported by the Dietitians Association of Australia.

The week falls at an ideal time, with the start of a new year inspiring many of us to live healthier lives, including through smart eating.

And let's face it, when it comes to smart eating, there are many ways to achieve this as everyone is different.

What is smart eating?

Smart eating is a means to good nutrition, a key step towards better health for everyone.

But because we're all unique, with differing health challenges, goals and lifestyles (for example), smart eating will mean different things to different people, and how we go about achieving it will be different too. That's where personalised nutrition advice and support from an accredited practising dietitian comes in.

How can accredited practising dietitians help?

Accredited practising dietitians have a lot to offer in supporting you to live a healthier life through smart eating.

They're nutrition scientists with at least four years' study behind them in nutrition, food science and biochemistry. And they have the know-how to translate the science into personalised, practical advice, respecting your values and preferences, to find the best approach for you.

Importantly, they can support and motivate you to make smart eating a part of your life long term.