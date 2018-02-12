Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Get smart about your eating

LISTEN UP: Working out your smart eating can be that much easier with the right advice.
LISTEN UP: Working out your smart eating can be that much easier with the right advice. Todor Tsvetkov

THEY say to work smarter, not harder - but when it comes to food and nutrition, are you left wondering how to make the right choices for you?

This week the Dietitians Association of Australia is making it that much easier through Smart Eating Week held from today until February 18.

The week is run by Accredited Practising Dietitians, and supported by the Dietitians Association of Australia.

The week falls at an ideal time, with the start of a new year inspiring many of us to live healthier lives, including through smart eating.

And let's face it, when it comes to smart eating, there are many ways to achieve this as everyone is different.

What is smart eating?

Smart eating is a means to good nutrition, a key step towards better health for everyone.

But because we're all unique, with differing health challenges, goals and lifestyles (for example), smart eating will mean different things to different people, and how we go about achieving it will be different too. That's where personalised nutrition advice and support from an accredited practising dietitian comes in.

How can accredited practising dietitians help?

Accredited practising dietitians have a lot to offer in supporting you to live a healthier life through smart eating.

They're nutrition scientists with at least four years' study behind them in nutrition, food science and biochemistry. And they have the know-how to translate the science into personalised, practical advice, respecting your values and preferences, to find the best approach for you.

Importantly, they can support and motivate you to make smart eating a part of your life long term.

Topics:  bundaberg dieticians association of australia health smart eating week

Bundaberg News Mail
Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

AS BUNDY enters the forecast hottest day of the heatwave today, the Bureau of Meteorology is urging locals to stay cool, hydrated, and to look out for others.

How Bundaberg home owners can save $5000 a year

Finance experts say that, based on an average 30-year home loan of $371,100, households could save $5412 a year in repayments with a few simple steps.

We show you how to make money from your home

How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

Head of product innovation for Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding.

“WE’RE willing to take risks and we’re willing to fail.”

Setback for sea cucumber firm in decade-old battle

More than 1500 sea cucumber species exist - some pretty, some ugly, some eaten as a delicacy.

Judge finds aquaculture firm is barred from making claim

Local Partners