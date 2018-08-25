Menu
RETURN: Michael Petersen and Kay Ward playing for the Open Mixed Team One.
Get set for weekend of volleyball action

Mikayla Haupt
25th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
REBOUND VOLLEYBALL: From dives in the sand to rebounds and fast-flying attacks, there's a tonne of action at Beach 365 today and tomorrow.

The Rebound Volleyball Queensland (RVQ) is holding their annual state titles in Bundaberg this weekend.

Spiking off yesterday, this three-day event has seen 150 competitors - both local and visitors - head to Beach 365.

Cyndi Kruschel, Beach 365's managing director, said this was the second time the titles had been held in Bundy, the first of which was in 2014.

She said there was some good rallies yesterday and expected some good competition heading into the finals on Sunday.

Kruschel said there was nine Bundaberg teams competing in the three-day event.

According to RVQ's Facebook page: today will see the round robin format continued with games from 9.30am for Mixed and Mixed Masters, 10am for Mens and 11am for Ladies and Mens Masters. The last games start at 7pm. While tomorrow will be Finals Day starting at 9.30am which will be played in Double Elimination format. Grand Finals will be played from 3pm onwards.

For those of you who want to check out all the action, entry is free for spectators.

To watch the titles, head to Beach 365 at Shed 2, 31 Steptoe St, Bundaberg.

For more information about Beach 365, or their competitions held throughout the year, phone 4152 0271.

