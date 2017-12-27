Get rid of a hangover with a run

ON THE RUN: Riley Murrell from Tannum Sands Parkrun leads a trial run of the new Bundaberg Parkrun course.

WHEN most people will likely still be recovering from a big night out on New Year's Eve, there is one group extending an invitation to join them for a special New Year's Day recovery.

Bundaberg Parkrun runs every Saturday morning in Queens Park but has been given special permission by Parkrun Australia HQ to hold an extra free event.

Event director Melody Scott is the driving force behind the dedicated group of walkers and runners and is inviting all of Bundaberg to join them from 7am on January 1.

"We all enjoy a party and I'm no exception but instead of just collapsing in a heap the day after, celebrate the New Year with a run or a walk around the beautiful Queens Park”.

In general, Parkruns across Australia and around the world are not allowed to do events outside of the designated Saturday morning.

"The ethos of Parkrun is that they offer a free, weekly, timed 5km run or walk in a local park” Mrs Scott explained.

"But there are two days where Parkrun allows something a little extra, on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.”

"We decided it was too much to do an event on Christmas Day, but our volunteers were keen to organise one for New Year's Day,” she said.

The New Year's Day event is at 6.45am for a 7am start at Queens Park behind the Mater Hospital.

Click here to register.

Fill out the details and a barcode will be emailed to you.

Bring the barcode to the run and you will receive your results by email later the same day.

Bundaberg Parkrun also has a Facebook page where you can check out photos and information about their events